Revol One Financial® Named Presenting Sponsor of New dsmWealth Podcast

Cindy Pearce-Karrick, Vice President of Marketing, Revol One Financial Suzanna de Baca, Host, dsmWealth Podcast presented by Revol One Financial

Partnership delivers powerful new conversations through BPC’s expanded streaming network

At Revol One Financial, our mission is to revolutionize how people feel, think and experience retirement solutions. Our partnership with the dsmWealth podcast allows us to champion those ideas.” — Cindy Pearce-Karrick, Vice President of Marketing

URBANDALE, IA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Revol One Financial and Business Publications Corp. (BPC) are proud to announce a dynamic new partnership for the launch of the dsmWealth podcast , an extension of the popular dsmWealth newsletter that delivers expert insights twice a month on giving, saving, investing, and spending wisely.Part of the newly expanded Business Publications Streaming Network, the podcast will feature in-depth, insightful conversations with some of Iowa’s most influential financial leaders, as well as other distinguished leaders in wealth strategy, philanthropy and financial innovation. Each episode will provide listeners with actionable strategies and thoughtful perspectives on sophisticated investing, philanthropy, and legacy planning concepts, empowering them to build wealth and a meaningful impact.“At Revol One Financial, our mission is to revolutionize how people feel, think and experience retirement solutions,” said Cindy Pearce-Karrick, Vice President of Marketing. “Our partnership with the dsmWealth podcast allows us to champion those ideas and spark conversations that encourage people to think differently about what it means to build wealth and give back.”The dsmWealth podcast, hosted by Suzanna de Baca, a Harvard MBA with more than a decade of Wall Street wealth management experience, will deliver practical financial advice and thought-provoking conversations. De Baca is the founder and former CEO of a private wealth management firm and has led three organizations, including Business Publications Corporation.“We’re thrilled to partner with Revol One Financial as we launch this next chapter of BPC’s media evolution,” said Lawrence Cunningham, Chief Growth Officer at Business Publications Corp. “Together, through our collaboration with Iowa Everywhere, we’re creating a platform that amplifies the voices shaping Iowa’s future.”The dsmWealth podcast officially launches January 2026, with new monthly episodes available across multiple platforms, including the Iowa Everywhere podcast network, dsm Magazine’s newsletter and website, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and LinkedIn.Listeners can subscribe to the dsmWealth newsletter for exclusive updates. To learn more about Revol One Financial, visit their website at RevolOneFinancial.com.###About Revol One FinancialRevol One Financial is the marketing name for Revol One Insurance Company. Revol One Financial is a Michigan-domiciled insurance company licensed in 49 states. With its innovative approach, Revol One Financial is well-positioned to become a driving force in the insurance industry. Revol One Financial administrative offices are in Urbandale, Iowa. For more information, please visit RevolOneFinancial.com.AM Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb” (Good) to Revol One Insurance Company (Revol One Financial) (Spring Lake, MI, with administrative offices in Urbandale, IA.). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is “Stable”. The ratings reflect Revol One Financial’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management. Visit www.ambest.com for the latest ratings.About Business Publications CorporationBPC is an Iowa-based media company that serves business, cultural and philanthropic communities. Founded as a business publishing company in 1983 by visionary entrepreneur Connie Wimer, BPC has steadily grown and evolved. Today, BPC includes three unique media brands: the Business Record, dsm, and BPC Custom. BPC successfully reaches and engages diverse, targeted audiences through multiple platforms, including print, digital, video, audio, and events. The innovative approach to addressing the needs of specific audiences has made BPC a respected authority on the news, trends, and issues that influence and shape our communities.About dsmDsm Magazine, founded in 2003, is a leading media company based in Des Moines, Iowa dedicated to inform, inspire, elevate and celebrate the Greater Des Moines community. Through the flagship print magazine, dsm magazine, as well as ia magazine, digital platforms, newsletters, events, and recognition programs, dsm showcases the people, stories, and issues shaping Iowa. Our content spans arts and culture, food and dining, style and design, home and garden, philanthropy, and community leadership. For more information, visit dsmmagazine.com/.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.