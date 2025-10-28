Marketing Department 360 Celebrates 10 Years, Expands Leadership

Jana Rieker, MBA, Owner MD360 Kayci Stafford, Owner MD360

We’re proud of the partnerships we’ve built and the growth our clients have achieved over the last decade. This milestone is just the beginning.” — Jana Rieker, Owner, MarketingDept360.com

WEST DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marketing Department 360 (MD360) is celebrating 10 years of serving clients with full-circle marketing, branding, data intelligence, and sales enablement solutions. What began under the leadership of Jana Rieker, MBA , as a marketing consultancy in 2015 has grown into a multi-state agency with a national client base and a strategic new identity.In October 2024, the company rebranded as Marketing Department 360 to better reflect its comprehensive approach and growing footprint. The leadership team expanded with the addition of partner Kayci Stafford, fueling growth and new capabilities. This month the company celebrates its 10-year anniversary.With offices in West Des Moines, Iowa; Omaha, Nebraska; and Tulsa, Oklahoma, MD360 supports clients across the country in industries including financial services, insurance, government, agriculture, construction, and retail. The agency is known for functioning as an extension of its clients’ teams and offering strategy, execution, and measurable results without the overhead of a large in-house marketing department.MD360 specializes in helping organizations grow organically through:• Digital marketing and branding• Lead generation and product support• Website development• Data intelligence and analytics• CRM sales support via Salesforce and Zoho• AI-driven creative and campaign execution“Our clients don’t need massive marketing budgets to see meaningful results,” said partner Jana Rieker. “They need strategic campaigns, smart tools, and a responsive team that understands their business. That’s exactly what we deliver.”The agency’s full-circle service model connects brand development, digital strategy, and sales support—providing long-term value through targeted marketing campaigns and personalized service.“We’re proud of the partnerships we’ve built and the growth our clients have achieved over the last decade,” Rieker shared. “This milestone is just the beginning. We’re expanding, hiring, and strengthening our footprint across new markets.”For more information, visit MarketingDept360.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.