AKW Financial Expands Tax Services to Nonprofit Organizations

WEST DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AKW Financial , a leading provider of financial planning, accounting, and business advisory services, announced today the expansion of its tax and financial management solutions to include nonprofit organizations. The initiative reflects the firm’s ongoing commitment to empowering clients with financial clarity, compliance, and confidence.Founded by April Pannell, AKW Financial has built its reputation on delivering tailored, efficient, and transparent financial solutions for individuals, families, and small businesses. With more than two decades of experience in accounting, financial management, and HR leadership, Pannell has helped organizations in industries such as healthcare, construction, retail, and technology strengthen their operations and achieve sustainable growth.By extending its expertise to nonprofits, AKW Financial aims to help mission-driven organizations streamline their financial processes and focus on their community impact.“Nonprofits face unique challenges when it comes to compliance and reporting. Expanding our services allows us to help these organizations focus on what they do best, serving their communities, while we handle the financial details.”AKW Financial’s expanded services now include comprehensive support for nonprofits through tax preparation and filing, bookkeeping, payroll management, benefits administration, and financial software implementation. The firm also provides accounting and fractional CFO services designed to help organizations manage day-to-day financial operations while planning for long-term success.Through its accounting and CFO services, AKW Financial assists clients with cash and accrual accounting, monthly reconciliations, and detailed financial reporting, including Profit and Loss, Balance Sheet, and Cash Flow Statements. The firm helps businesses and nonprofits maintain accurate books, manage open invoices and vendor bills, and ensure financial transparency.For clients seeking deeper financial insight, AKW offers fractional CFO services that deliver executive-level financial strategy and oversight. From bookkeeping and expense management to advanced forecasting and planning, the AKW team helps organizations align financial goals with long-term growth strategies.“Many of our existing clients are community-focused organizations or individuals who collaborate with nonprofits,” added Pannell. “Expanding our services was a natural next step in our mission to help clients streamline their financial operations and achieve lasting success.”As a proud Zoho Partner, AKW Financial helps organizations implement and integrate Zoho One and other accounting and HR platforms to simplify financial reporting, improve collaboration, and automate essential business functions.AKW Financial remains dedicated to providing personalized, transparent, and expert financial services that allow clients to make informed decisions and focus on growth.Based in West Des Moines, AKW Financial specializes in empowering businesses and nonprofit organizations to achieve financial clarity and efficiency through customized accounting, payroll, HR, and tax solutions. With expertise in bookkeeping, benefits administration, tax planning, software integration, and CFO-level strategy, the firm provides comprehensive support that helps clients streamline operations and achieve sustainable success.

