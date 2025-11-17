Highway Patrol troopers receive awards for bravery and excellence

HELENA – Attorney General Austin Knudsen awarded Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) Trooper Jourdon Gulick the Award of Valor, the agency’s highest award, for his acts of bravery during a fiery vehicle rollover in 2024. Trooper Nick Wade also received the Attorney General’s Award of Commendation for providing assistance while off duty to a man experiencing a medical emergency. MHP Colonel Kurt Sager presided over today’s ceremony.

To qualify for the Award of Valor, troopers must show an act of heroism and bravery, knowingly expose themselves to obvious life-threatening peril, or react to a situation without regard for personal safety to effect aid or rescue.

To qualify for the Attorney General’s Award of Commendation, a criminal justice employee must show great dedication and excellence in service beyond the requirements of formal duties.

“Montana Highway Patrol troopers are some of the best and bravest law enforcement officers in the nation as evidenced by the work of Troopers Gulick and Wade. They put the lives of their fellow Montanans ahead of their own safety,” Attorney General Knudsen said. “Not only did they answer the call of duty, they went above and beyond while serving the state with integrity and respect – which is what it means to be a Montana Highway Patrol trooper. This recognition was well deserved.”

“I am proud to know that our troopers are highly trained and always prepared to serve whether they are on duty or not. Their commitment to helping others is constant. I am beyond proud of Trooper Gulick and Trooper Wade for their bravery and willingness to help those in need,” Colonel Sager said.

Award of Valor: Trooper Jourdon Gulick

In August 2024, Trooper Gulick responded to a single vehicle rollover near St. Regis. When he arrived on scene, he found a pickup truck on fire and at risk of exploding and the driver pinned under the back tire. Putting his own safety at risk, Trooper Gulick crawled under the truck to jack the rear of the vehicle up from the differential area of its axle. While initially his efforts were unsuccessful, he didn’t give up. Eventually, a Mineral County Sheriff’s deputy arrived on scene to assist and found a scrap piece of metal to stabilize the jack. Together, the two were able to free the driver and save his life.

Attorney General’s Award of Commendation: Trooper Nick Wade

In July 2024, while on a hike off duty, Trooper Nick Wade encountered a man experiencing a medical emergency and in serious need of assistance. Trooper Wade saw the man attempting to get back to his vehicle and drive to a location he could get cell service and call 911. Out of concern for the man’s well-being, Trooper Wade accompanied him down the trail and took him to the hospital in Dillon.