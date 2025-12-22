Attorney General Knudsen, MVD award grants to nonprofits that help chronically ill children

HELENA – Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen and the Montana Motor Vehicle Division awarded two Montana nonprofits with $26,500 total in funds from the Chrome for Kids Wish Fund, which was established to support programs making a lasting impact on chronically or seriously ill children’s lives.

The Chrome for Kids Wish Fund is a special revenue fund created by the Montana Legislature. When a Montana resident pays to register their motorcycle or quadricycle, a $20 donation fee is deposited into the fund.

“The Chrome for Kids grants are a testament to Montana’s charitable way of living just in time for Christmas, and I am proud to award these to Montana nonprofits. This money will go a long way to help both organizations continue their mission of making children’s dreams come true,” Attorney General Knudsen said.

“The Chrome for Kids program is a wonderful departure from business as usual,” MVD Administrator said. “Being able to support these two, the Montana Hope Project and the Cancer Support Community of Montana, is a wonderful way to wrap up the year. We look forward to the Chrome for Kids Wish Fund continuing to provide this important funding to Montana children and the organizations that serve them.”

Montana Hope Project: Received $17,600

The Montana Hope Project, founded and supported by t

he Montana Highway Patrol, fulfills the wishes of Montana children battling life-threatening illnesses, giving them and their families moments of joy, strength, and hope as each wish being specifically tailored to the child. The Chrome for Kids grant will be used to grant two kids wishes.

Cancer Support Community Montana: Received $8,900

Cancer Support Community Montana provides support, education, and hope for those affected by cancer by providing psychosocial services to youth, adults, patients, caregivers, couples and families. The grant will be used to help keep its For One Another Family Camp free, and in doing so will grant children wishes to connect with other families experiencing a similar life path.