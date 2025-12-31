Attorney General Knudsen issues statement on dismissal of highly irregular ethics complaint

HELENA ­– Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen released the following statement after the Montana Supreme Court dismissed the highly irregular ethics complaint against him today.

“I appreciate the Supreme Court bringing this frivolous complaint to a long-overdue conclusion. We’ve said it from the very beginning, this was nothing more than a political stunt. I’m glad this distraction is behind us as we continue our work at the Department of Justice to keep Montana the best place to live and raise a family.”