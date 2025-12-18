Attorney General’s Office files misconduct charges against Senator Ellsworth

HELENA – Prosecutors in the Montana Attorney General’s Office filed official misconduct charges against Senator Jason Ellsworth today for acting outside the scope of his lawful authority as a public servant and requested that the court suspend him from office pending final judgment.

The charges follow a Montana Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) investigation launched in February after a referral from Legislative Auditor Angus Maciver. Ultimately, DCI’s investigation concluded Ellsworth improperly submitted a $171,000 contract with Agile Analytics, owned by his longtime friend and business partner, for bill tracking services. Ellsworth violated the ethics rules governing the use of public funds by obtaining services over $100,000 with the State of Montana without advertising, entertaining open bids, and having it reviewed by the Department of Administration before the contract was secured.

Additionally, Ellsworth split the contracts into two invoices to avoid the $100,000 threshold in an attempt to avoid the proper procurement process for contracts with the State of Montana.

Official misconduct carries punishment of a fine of up to $500 and possible imprisonment in county jail for up to 6 months. If convicted, Ellsworth may also be required by a judge to permanently forfeit his office as a public servant. The charges were filed in the Montana First Judicial District Court. Assistant Attorneys General Daniel Guzynski and Stephanie Robles are prosecuting the case.

Click here to read the charging documents.