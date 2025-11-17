Submit Release
California Courts on Supporting Native American Communities in Our Court System Say Tribal and State Courts Work Together to Improve Outcomes for Native Americans Involved in the Justice System

California Courts on Supporting Native American Communities in Our Court System Say Tribal and State Courts Work Together to Improve Outcomes for Native Americans Involved in the Justice Systemelaine.chan Fri, 11/14/2025 - 13:55 NewsLink Formed in 2010, the Tribal Court-State Court Forum, made up of judges and members of both the tribal and state court communities, provides direction in areas such as jurisdictional issues, enforcement and recognition of protective orders and judgments, and access to justice in Indian country in the areas of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, and teen-dating violence.

