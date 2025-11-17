CMS releases details on Medicare premiums, deductibles for 2026

The Medicare Part A deductible for inpatient hospital services will increase by $60 in calendar year 2026 to $1,736, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced Nov. 14.

The Part A daily coinsurance amounts will be $434 for days 61-90 of hospitalization in a benefit period; $868 for lifetime reserve days; and $217 for days 21-100 of extended care services in a skilled nursing facility in a benefit period.

The monthly Part A premium, paid by certain uninsured individuals who had fewer than 30 quarters of coverage and certain people with disabilities, will increase by $47 in CY 2026 to $565, CMS announced. Certain voluntary enrollees eligible for a 45% reduction in the monthly premium will pay $311 in CY 2026.

The annual deductible for Medicare Part B will increase by $26 in 2026 to $283, while the standard monthly premium for Medicare Part B will increase by $17.90 to $202.90, CMS announced. For more information, see the CMS fact sheet.