Report: Nonprofit hospitals’ value to communities more than 11 times federal tax exemption

An EY report prepared for the AHA shows that tax-exempt hospitals and health systems delivered $11 in benefits to their communities for every dollar’s worth of federal tax exemption in 2022, the most recent year for which comprehensive data is available.

The report indicates that nonprofit hospitals forwent an estimated $13.2 billion in federal tax revenue, while providing $149 billion in benefits to their communities. This is an increase from prior-year analyses, estimating that community benefits were 10 times greater than federal tax revenue forgone.

“Hospitals are the heartbeat of healthier communities,” said AHA President and CEO Rick Pollack. “This EY report shows they’re not only saving lives 24/7 — they’re also pioneering programs that inspire hope and create a stronger, healthier future for all.”