JAMA article shows patient safety measures surpass pre-pandemic levels 

A JAMA article co-authored by AHA Chief Physician Executive Chris DeRienzo, M.D., and leaders from Vizient highlights that hospitals and health systems have improved patient safety measures as they are caring for sicker patients.



“In this cohort study of 715 US hospitals from 2019 to 2024, risk-adjusted in-hospital mortality declined significantly following the COVID-19 pandemic, resuming its prepandemic trajectory of improvement, while patient acuity as measured by CMI remained elevated,” the article states. “These findings suggest a new postpandemic baseline for patient acuity, whereas hospital mortality outcomes have returned to prior improvement trends.”



The AHA and Vizient released a report in September 2024 highlighting hospitals’ efforts that have improved performance on key patient safety and quality measures. In addition, the groups released a report in August 2025 that showed better outcomes for hospitalized surgical patients.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.