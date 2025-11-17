Hook & Barrel Unveils Game-Changing Outdoor Film: Skate or Die

Jason Ellis lines up a predator in his crosshairs, ready to take his shot. Skate legend Jason Ellis remains unstoppable, tearing through an SLC skate park. Jason Ellis confronts his past while on a western adventure in Utah.

“Hook & Barrel Magazine debuts Skate or Die, a short film blending skate culture and the outdoors to explore redemption, mental health, and second chances.”

I was angry, and running... running from my childhood. Being sober was painful. If I was skating, I could deal with it. As soon as I wasn't skating, I needed to be high.” — Jason Ellis

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hook & Barrel Magazine, The Lifestyle Magazine for Modern Outdoorsmen™, has unveiled Lights Out: Skate or Die , a short film that breaks away from traditional outdoor storytelling. Fusing the rebellion of 1980s–90s skateboarding culture with the stark, reflective solitude of the American West, the film captures the battle for mental health, sobriety, and second chances.While many adventure films focus on the kill, Skate or Die turns the lens inward, toward the personal battles of those facing their own demons. Legendary pro skateboarder Jason Ellis, who in his heyday rode alongside Tony Hawk, travels to the wilds of Utah, where predator hunting becomes a powerful metaphor for confronting his past.“For too long, outdoor media has centered on hunting rather than the hunter,” said John J. Radzwilla, CEO & Editor-in-Chief of Hook & Barrel Magazine and the film’s Executive Producer. “We wanted to show how the outdoors can heal and be a place of redemption and reflection. Skate or Die isn’t about death; it’s about living again.”The film, co-produced by Ghost Cat in partnership with Pulsar, ZEV Technologies, SilencerCo, and Black Hills Ammunition, has been submitted to major film festivals, including Boulder Film Festival, Lookout Wild Film Festival, and Paris Short Film Festival, with more to come as submission periods open, including the Austin Film Festival and South by Southwest.“Skate or Die is more than just a film; it’s a statement, marking a cultural evolution in outdoor media, proving that adventure storytelling can have heart, grit, and resonance,” said Niki Morrison, Hook & Barrel’s Director of Marketing and PR, who also served as a producer on the film. “With its blend of punk spirit, cinematic landscapes, and unfiltered honesty, Skate or Die shows how Hook & Barrel is leading the new generation of lifestyle and entertainment narratives.”Skate or Die is now available to view on Hook & Barrel’s website . Fans can stay up to date on upcoming exclusive Hook & Barrel films and video by subscribing to Hook & Barrel’s YouTube channel

Lights Out: SKATE OR DIE trailer

