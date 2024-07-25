HOOK & BARREL MAGAZINE LAUNCHES UNIQUE VIDEO SERIES THAT COMBINES HUNTING AND MUSIC
Hook & Barrel Magazine launches a unique video series that combines the exhilaration of predator hunting with a soundtrack by Hook & Barrel’s favorite musicians
This is an experience even non-hunters can enjoy—fresh music, fun facts, humor, continuous action and zero ego!”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hook & Barrel Magazine® is thrilled to announce the launch of its first-ever video series, “The Hook: Lights Out.” This exciting new series combines the exhilaration of nighttime predator hunting and outdoor adventuring with an eclectic mix of music by Hook & Barrel’s favorite musicians, as well as a nostalgic nod to VH1’s classic Popup Video series. The Hook: Lights Out” consists of four adventure-filled episodes, each designed to entertain viewers while showcasing the process and products involved in the sport, as well as featuring the unique blend of hunting and music that Hook & Barrel Magazine is known for. The bands included in the series are Whisky Meyers, Heartwreckers, Southall, The Weathered Souls, Caleb Lee Hutchinson and Clayton Anderson.
“At Hook & Barrel we like to do the unexpected and decided to shake things up a bit,” said John J. Radzwilla, Hook & Barrel’s co-founder, editor-in-chief and CEO. “Most of today’s hunting videos go something like this: There’s an animal, a lot of whispering, dramatic zoom-ins, the animal disappears for half of the show, and then there is a final spotting followed by high-fives and trophy photos. Roll the credits. Nothing changes. Our team collaborated with friends at various record labels in Nashville (and sometimes even with the artists directly) to create something uniquely Hook & Barrel. This is an experience even non-hunters can enjoy—fresh music, fun facts, humor, continuous action and zero ego!”
Each episode of “The Hook: Lights Out” includes popup-style facts and trivia, giving viewers interesting insights and behind-the-scenes information about the hunt, the gear, the location and the music. This fun and unique approach adds an extra layer of engagement and fun, making the series a must-watch for both hunting enthusiasts and music lovers alike.
"The Hook: Lights Out" is currently viewable on Hook & Barrel Magazine’s website. All four episodes are available to binge now at hookandbarrel.com. Viewers can stay up to date on other upcoming exciting and exclusive Hook & Barrel video series by subscribing to Hook & Barrel’s YouTube channel.
