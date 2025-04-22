Dean Cain Gets Real About Racism, Gun Rights and Self-Protection

Dean Cain talks candidly in an exclusive interview with Hook & Barrel Magazine Dean Cain appears on the cover of Hook & Barrel's May/June 2025 issue. Dean Cain shows off a customized Superman Desert Eagle at his home in the Nevada desert.

In a candid Hook & Barrel interview, actor Dean Cain talks meritocracy, gun rights, patriotism, politics, his career, police work, and desert life.

The first thing any authoritarian government does when it’s going to subjugate its civilian population is remove firearms. The Nazis did it, Mao did it, Russia did it.” — Dean Cain

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a no-holds-barred video interview with Hook & Barrel Magazine , actor Dean Cain shares his views on some controversial topics, including meritocracy, the Second Amendment, the NRA, and fixing the political divide in America.Hook & Barrel writer Matt Meltzer posed many difficult questions to Cain, who did not hesitate to share his candid and often-humorous thoughts in the hour-long interview. Cain appears on the cover of Hook & Barrel Magazine’s newly released May/June 2025 issue. In the feature story , the actor, best known for portraying the “man of steel” in the popular TV series Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, discusses his upbringing, his career and various roles, his enthusiasm for firearms, what it’s like as a reserve police officer, and his laid-back Nevada desert lifestyle.“I believe wholeheartedly in the Second Amendment," Cain said. "The first thing any authoritarian government does when it’s going to subjugate its civilian population is remove firearms. The Nazis did it, Mao did it, Russia did it.”The full video and feature story are available online at hookandbarrel.com. The May/June issue of Hook & Barrel Magazine will be available at its partnered outdoor retailers nationwide beginning the week of April 25, 2025.

Hook & Barrel's Exclusive Interview with Superman Dean Cain

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.