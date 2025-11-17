Betta Advertising Launches New Website Focused on Career Training School Marketing

Digital Marketing for Career Training Schools

Dallas-Fort Worth Digital Marketing Agency Unveils Specialized Growth System for Vocational Education Institutions

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Betta Advertising, a digital marketing agency specializing in career training and education, today announced the launch of its redesigned website featuring the Career Education Growth System, a comprehensive marketing framework designed specifically for vocational schools and career training institutions.

The new website (https://bettaadvertising.com/) reflects the agency's strategic focus on serving career training schools across healthcare, technology, skilled trades, business, and other vocational sectors nationwide.

"Career training schools face unique marketing challenges that generalist agencies simply don't understand," said Ben Griffiths, Founder and CEO of Betta Advertising. "Our new website and Career Education Growth System demonstrate our commitment to being the specialized partner these institutions need to grow enrollment and compete effectively in their local markets."

Key Features of the New Website

The redesigned site introduces three service tiers tailored to schools of different sizes:

- Foundation Growth Program – For schools with 1-2 locations seeking to establish a strong digital foundation

- Accelerated Growth Program – For schools with 2-3 locations and/or online delivery ready to scale across multiple markets

- Enterprise Growth Program – For institutions with 4+ locations and/or online delivery seeking market domination through integrated digital strategies

Each tier combines custom website development with strategic search engine optimization (SEO), with the Enterprise level adding comprehensive paid advertising management across Google Ads and Meta Ads platforms.

Proven Results for Career Training Schools

Betta Advertising's track record includes:

- 175% increase in organic traffic for a Dallas-based career college within 12 months

- 560% increase in qualified inquiries for a healthcare services client

- Complete website redesigns improving user experience and mobile optimization for career college clients

"We don't just talk about results – we deliver them," added Griffiths, who brings 19+ years of marketing experience and currently serves as an Adjunct Marketing Professor at the University of North Texas. "Every strategy we implement is informed by a deep understanding of enrollment cycles, student decision-making, and education compliance requirements."

Free Growth Assessment Available

To support career training schools evaluating their digital marketing strategy, Betta Advertising offers a complimentary growth assessment. The assessment includes a comprehensive website audit, SEO analysis, competitive market overview, custom growth roadmap, and 30-minute strategic consultation.

Schools can request a free assessment at https://bettaadvertising.com/growth-assessment/.

About Betta Advertising

Founded in 2022, Betta Advertising specializes exclusively in digital marketing for career training and education institutions. The agency serves vocational schools across healthcare, technology, skilled trades, business, and other career sectors nationwide. With expertise in website development, SEO, and paid advertising management, Betta Advertising helps career training schools increase enrollment through proven, compliance-safe digital strategies.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.