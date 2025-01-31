Southwest Sunset Homes Has Joined with Stringfield Development Company to Launch Serenity at Stringfield in Prescott, AZ

PRESCOTT, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Southwest Sunset Homes and Stringfield Development Company are proud to announce plans to offer future residents of Stringfield at Granite Mountain an unparalleled living experience with four distinct luxury floor plans, featuring multiple elevations and color schemes. These homes will be located within Phase 3 of the Stringfield at Granite Mountain development and marketed under the community name Serenity at Stringfield.

Located just 1.5 hours from the Phoenix metropolitan area and only 10 minutes from downtown Prescott’s vibrant amenities, Phase 3 of Stringfield at Granite Mountain will include up to 91 single-family homesites ranging from approximately 0.5 to 2 acres. Serenity at Stringfield homes will feature expansive designs ranging from 2,500 to 4,000 square feet, seamlessly blending functional luxury with thoughtfully curated designer interiors and outdoor living spaces. Future residents will enjoy their own private oasis within the stunning Granite Mountains.

“Southwest Sunset Homes is excited and honored to join Managing Partner Jeff Davis and Development Partner Jeffrey Raymond of Stringfield Development Company to bring tailored luxury living to the future residents of Serenity at Stringfield,” said Cory Nikolaus, Co-President of Southwest Sunset Homes. “Our goal is to make the home buying and building processes as easy as possible for our future residents. By offering four different luxury model home floor plans, tailored to your specific tastes, Southwest Sunset Homes will expedite the design, permitting, and construction stages of the homebuilding experience. What often takes individuals over two years, we are confident that Southwest Sunset Homes can deliver in 10 months or less with an unimaginable product.”

Serenity at Stringfield represents Southwest Sunset Homes’ second major luxury home development in the Prescott area. “At Southwest Sunset Homes, we are very proud of what we have been able to accomplish at Solstice Ridge II in Prescott Lakes,” stated Albert Bernal, Co-President of Southwest Sunset Homes. “This project will benefit from the lessons learned and successes at Solstice Ridge II and will deliver a level of tailored luxury living to Prescott that the area has not yet experienced on such a scale.”

With designer-curated interiors, functional floor plans, and seamless indoor-outdoor transitions, Serenity at Stringfield is poised to redefine luxury living in Prescott. Future residents will not only enjoy the beauty and serenity of the Granite Mountains but also benefit from the streamlined homebuilding process designed to create their dream homes with ease and efficiency.

For more information about Serenity at Stringfield at Granite Mountain, go to www.stringfieldprescott.com or visit Stringfield Development Company’s showroom located at 110 E. Gurley St. in Downtown Prescott.

About Southwest Sunset Homes:
Southwest Sunset Homes is a premier luxury home builder dedicated to delivering unparalleled craftsmanship and exceptional customer experiences. Their commitment to innovation and quality has made them a trusted name in tailored luxury home construction in Prescott, Arizona.

About Stringfield Development Company:
Offering more than 700 acres of premier high desert living, Stringfield at Granite Mountain is a master-planned community with nature at its fingertips. Bordering Prescott National Forest, it provides residents with stunning natural surroundings while being just a 10-minute drive from the best that Prescott has to offer. Stringfield Development Company is dedicated to creating thoughtfully planned communities that harmonize with the natural beauty of their surroundings. With a commitment to quality and craftsmanship, Stringfield Development Company delivers exceptional living environments designed to inspire and elevate the lifestyles of homeowners. Each community reflects a seamless integration of innovative design and sustainable practices, ensuring an unparalleled living experience. To learn more about Stringfield Development Company and its latest projects, visit www.stringfieldprescott.com.

