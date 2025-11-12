Dentavations Unveils 'The Future of Dentistry' — A Revolutionary, Pain-Free Alternative to the Dental Drill

Dentavations - Innovations in Dentistry

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dentavations, a leading innovator in dental technology, today announced the debut of “The Future of Dentistry”, a breakthrough advancement set to transform every dental visit.

The company’s new device, The WaterJet, delivers a virtually silent, pain-free, and exceptionally precise alternative to traditional drilling. By eliminating the high-pitched whine, heat, and discomfort associated with conventional dental tools, the WaterJet is poised to redefine patient expectations — and rapidly capture the dental handset market through sheer consumer demand.

Validated through a collaborative study with Midwestern University School of Dentistry with further tests from a top-tier global dental manufacturer, the WaterJet has proven its superior performance.

To accelerate the arrival of this innovation in dental practices across America, Dentavations is inviting manufacturers and distributors to participate in a sealed bid process for exclusive acquisition rights, closing before year-end.

The WaterJet eliminates fear, pain, and anxiety — making every visit something patients no longer dread. To view The WaterJet, please visit http://video.dentavations.com

Qualified companies are now being offered half-day private demonstrations of the WaterJet. To schedule an introduction or request bid materials, contact Marcia Custer at (801) 755-5506 or scheduling@dentavations.com.

Bid submissions are due by December 1.

