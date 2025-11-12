Dentavations Unveils 'The Future of Dentistry' — A Revolutionary, Pain-Free Alternative to the Dental Drill

Dentavations

Dentavations - Innovations in Dentistry

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dentavations, a leading innovator in dental technology, today announced the debut of “The Future of Dentistry”, a breakthrough advancement set to transform every dental visit.

The company’s new device, The WaterJet, delivers a virtually silent, pain-free, and exceptionally precise alternative to traditional drilling. By eliminating the high-pitched whine, heat, and discomfort associated with conventional dental tools, the WaterJet is poised to redefine patient expectations — and rapidly capture the dental handset market through sheer consumer demand.

Validated through a collaborative study with Midwestern University School of Dentistry with further tests from a top-tier global dental manufacturer, the WaterJet has proven its superior performance.

To accelerate the arrival of this innovation in dental practices across America, Dentavations is inviting manufacturers and distributors to participate in a sealed bid process for exclusive acquisition rights, closing before year-end.

The WaterJet eliminates fear, pain, and anxiety — making every visit something patients no longer dread. To view The WaterJet, please visit http://video.dentavations.com

Qualified companies are now being offered half-day private demonstrations of the WaterJet. To schedule an introduction or request bid materials, contact Marcia Custer at (801) 755-5506 or scheduling@dentavations.com.

Bid submissions are due by December 1.

Marcia Custer
Dentavations
+1 801-755-5506
Marcia.Custer@dentavations.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Dentavations Unveils 'The Future of Dentistry' — A Revolutionary, Pain-Free Alternative to the Dental Drill

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Marcia Custer
Dentavations
+1 801-755-5506 Marcia.Custer@dentavations.com
Company/Organization
Betta Advertising
516 E Byron Nelson Blvd #981
Roanoke, Texas, 76262
United States
+1 214-814-5233
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Betta Advertising is more than just a digital marketing agency. We’re your partner in navigating the digital landscape and driving growth for your business. We bring unique skills and experiences to the table, allowing us to deliver comprehensive, high-impact marketing solutions to our clients. We offer a suite of digital marketing services designed to help you stand out, attract customers, and grow your business: • Digital Advertising • Website Design & Development • Search Engine Optimization (SEO) • Google Ads Management • Website Management • Analytics & Reporting Our experience, expertise, and a relentless focus on ROI set us apart from other agencies. We believe in creating value for our clients and proving that value with clear, measurable results. Schedule a meeting with me: https://bettaadvertising.com/contact/ A little more about me: A Cum Laude graduate from Arizona State University with a BS in Marketing and a Master of Science in Business Administration (MBA), I live in Dallas-Fort Worth, TX with my wife and four children. We enjoy going to concerts and spending time outside under the big blue Texas sky. CONTACT INFORMATION: Phone: (214) 814-5233 Email: ben@bettaadvertising.com Website: https://bettaadvertising.com/

digital marketing agency

More From This Author
Dentavations Unveils 'The Future of Dentistry' — A Revolutionary, Pain-Free Alternative to the Dental Drill
Southwest Sunset Homes Has Joined with Stringfield Development Company to Launch Serenity at Stringfield in Prescott, AZ
Betta Advertising Launches Comprehensive SEO Site Audit Tool for Improving Search Engine Rankings
View All Stories From This Author