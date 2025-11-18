Ride Krew Launches Giving Tuesday Campaign to Help More Kids Access Mountain Biking in Southern California

The Ride Krew team celebrating the success of our inaugural community fundraiser that helps bring more kids into mountain biking across Southern California. Ride Krew President Sean Bascom speaking at our inaugural fundraiser, sharing the mission to get more kids on bikes and expand youth mountain biking access across Southern California. Ride Krew coach and young riders during one of our youth mountain biking programs, celebrating confidence, community, and getting more kids on bikes.

Support youth biking this Giving Tuesday as Ride Krew expands access to bikes and coaching for kids in Southern California.

Our community showed up big. A bike can change a kid’s world, and every donation helps bring that feeling to more families in Southern California. Every kid deserves to feel welcome on the trail.” — Sean Bascom, President of Ride Krew

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the success of their inaugural community fundraiser, the nonprofit is calling on riders and families to help expand youth biking access across Southern California Ride Krew , a youth focused nonprofit dedicated to getting more kids on bikes, is launching its Giving Tuesday campaign to fuel growth in new communities across Southern California. Ride Krew creates accessible mountain biking programs that help kids build confidence, learn new skills, and experience the freedom and fun of riding. The organization focuses especially on reaching families and neighborhoods where biking isn’t always affordable or accessible.Coming off the momentum of their first ever community fundraiser, Ride Krew is inviting supporters to help push their mission forward during this year’s season of giving. The inaugural event wasn’t tied to any holiday push, but it showed just how much the community believes in opening the world of biking to more kids. Riders, parents, volunteers, and local partners came together for a laid back evening that felt exactly like the kind of community Ride Krew is trying to build welcoming, supportive, and always centered around helping kids ride.“Our community showed up in a big way,” said Ride Krew President Sean Bascom at the event. “Seeing everyone come together reminded me that a bike can change a kid’s whole world. Every donation helps us bring that feeling to more families across Southern California. We want kids to see a trail and actually feel like they belong on it.”This year’s Giving Tuesday campaign is focused on raising support to expand programs into more underserved areas, provide coaching access, offer loaner bikes, and continue building safe, fun opportunities for kids who want to ride but don’t have the means. Ride Krew will finalize a specific Giving Tuesday goal with leadership, but the priority remains clear: the more support they receive, the more kids they can put on bikes.Ride Krew is also highlighting key partners who have helped fuel this quarter’s progress, including Prevelo and Dumonde Tech. The organization continues to welcome new sponsors and partnerships from bike brands and outdoor companies that share the vision of making youth mountain biking accessible and exciting for every kid.Community members who want to donate, get involved , or partner with Ride Krew can visit www.theridekrew.com/get-involved About Ride KrewRide Krew is a Southern California based nonprofit dedicated to giving kids access to mountain biking programs, coaching, and community events. Through youth centered rides, skill building sessions, and partnerships with bike sponsors, Ride Krew creates opportunities for kids to gain confidence, try something new, and discover the joy of being on a bike.

