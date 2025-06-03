Ride Krew is Riding Forward with FORD BRONCO Wild Fund Next Stop: SHREDFest in Orange County, June 7 2025.

Free youth mountain biking event SHREDFest returns June 7 to Orange County

Ride Krew gears up for SHREDFest in Orange County on June 7 with help from Ford’s Bronco Wild Fund to get more kids riding bikes across Southern California.

We’re not just teaching bike skills, we’re building confidence, friendships, and a lifelong love for the outdoors.” — Sean Bascom, President of Ride Krew

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What happens when you hand a kid a mountain bike and point them toward a trail? You get confidence, community, and a whole lot of dirt. Ride Krew , a San Diego-based youth mountain biking nonprofit, believes every kid should know the thrill of trails, the joy of outdoor adventure, and the feeling of being part of something bigger than themselves. And thanks to a generous $20,000 grant from the Ford Bronco Wild Fund , Ride Krew is scaling up its impact, just in time for this summer’s ride season.Ride Krew runs after-school programs, summer camps, trail safety clinics, and community events across San Diego County and beyond. Their next major event: SHREDFest in Orange County and it’s happening Saturday, June 7, 2025 at 9:45 AM at O’Neill Regional Park (30892 Trabuco Canyon Rd, Trabuco Canyon, CA). The free event brings kids of all ages together for a day of skills practice, stoke, and fun! Proving once again that bikes build more than just muscle.Here’s what drives the Ride Krew mission:Access matters. Not every family has the gear or know-how. Ride Krew helps with that.The trails teach. Focus, confidence, teamwork—bikes just happen to be the classroom.It’s a team effort. Community partnerships and grant support keep the wheels turning.Funding from the Ford Bronco Wild Fund goes straight into action—purchasing bikes, training coaches, and launching new programs that make riding more accessible to more kids.For kids who’ve never hit the dirt before to those leveling up on the jumps, Ride Krew is where it starts. It takes a village to raise a rider, and Ride Krew is proud to lead the way.

