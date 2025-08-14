Pedalpalooza Brings One-Day Family Mountain Biking Fun to SkyPark at Santa’s Village This Fall, September 2025

Pedalpalooza by Ride Krew coming to Lake Arrowhead in Southern California at Skypark at Santa's Village Pedalpalooza by Ride Krew coming to Lake Arrowhead in Southern California at Skypark at Santa's Village

Ride Krew’s family bike fest lands at SkyPark in Lake Arrowhead Sept 20th, 2025 with trail rides, clinics, games, and campfire fun for all ages.

We created Pedalpalooza so families could unplug, ride together, and connect. It’s not just a festival... it’s a memory-maker that helps kids feel strong and confident!” — Sean Bascom, President of Ride Krew

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Presented by Ride Krew — A Southern California Nonprofit Helping Kids Ride with ConfidenceThis fall, skip the crowded pumpkin patches and head to the mountains for one of the most exciting family-friendly mountain biking events in Southern California. On Saturday, September 20, 2025, Pedalpalooza takes over SkyPark at Santa’s Village for a full day of trail riding, pro-led skills clinics, outdoor games, and fall mountain fun, all in one of California’s most scenic biking destinations.Hosted by Ride Krew, a nonprofit dedicated to building youth cycling programs across Southern California, Pedalpalooza is more than just a day in the mountains... it’s a celebration of bikes, family, and community! Every ticket sold helps fund after-school rides, summer camps, and trail clinics that teach kids how to ride with skill and confidence.↠ A One-Day MTB Adventure for All AgesPedalpalooza is perfect for mountain bikers of every level — from first-timers to seasoned riders. Families can ride together, kids can join Learn-to-Ride sessions, or more experienced riders can tackle advanced skill zones and airbag jumps. Parents can choose to hop on a bike or simply relax in the fresh mountain air while their kids enjoy the action.$149 Saturday Pass Includes:↠ Full-day SkyPark access to trails, skill zones, and adventure activities↠ Pro-led skills clinics for beginners and advanced riders↠Guided trail rides for all levels↠ Learn-to-Ride clinics for new riders↠ Airbag jump sessions↠ Outdoor fun like scavenger hunts, archery, axe throwing, ziplining, and aerial bike paths↠ Evening taco bar dinner + Disco Skate Night (dinner included for riders; extra tickets available for parents)↠ 10% off park food and drinks all day↠ Raffles, giveaways, and guest pro appearancesFall Fun Beyond the BikePedalpalooza is just as much about community as it is about riding. Families can gather for campfire hangouts, roast marshmallows, cheer on friends in skill competitions, or try something new like archery or axe throwing. And because it’s just one day, it’s easy to make it a quick mountain getaway without the overnight commitment.Why It’s a Must-Do for Southern California FamiliesOnly one day this fall — September 20, 2025Perfect fall weather in the San Bernardino MountainsOne of the top mountain biking destinations in California — SkyPark at Santa’s VillageFamily-friendly pricing — all-day fun, dinner, and pro coaching included for $149Supports a local nonprofit helping kids across Southern California ride with confidenceDon’t Miss Out — Spots Are LimitedPedalpalooza happens once this year, and space is limited. If you’re searching for fall things to do in Southern California, family day trips from LA or San Diego, or fun outdoor activities near Lake Arrowhead, this is the one to put on your calendar.📍 Where: SkyPark at Santa’s Village, Skyforest, CA 92385📅 When: Saturday, September 20, 2025🎟 Tickets & Info: Pedalpalooza - https://booking.sprockidssd.com/product/pedalpalooza-weekend-skypark-at-santas-village/ About Ride KrewRide Krew is a nonprofit organization creating youth cycling programs across Southern California, including after-school rides, summer camps, clinics, and special events in Ventura, Orange County, San Diego, and Riverside. Their mission is to help kids build skills, confidence, and a lifelong love of cycling.

