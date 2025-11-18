Diagnostikum Group selects Oxipit CXR Suite after rigorous multi-vendor evaluation

Diagnostikum Group selects the Oxipit CXR Suite across its network to advance chest X-ray workflows in Austria, through integration with Oxipit’s partner DeepC.

We needed evidence we could trust–based on our images, patients, and radiologists. Running 6 solutions in parallel showed us clear differences. Oxipit stood out with the strongest overall performance.” — Dr. Peter Brader, Radiologist and Junior Partner at Diagnostikum

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oxipit , a leading provider of AI-driven medical imaging solutions, announced that Diagnostikum Group , one of Austria’s foremost diagnostic providers, has chosen the Oxipit CXR Suite to enhance chest X-ray workflows across its network. The implementation will take place through Oxipit’s partner DeepC, ensuring seamless integration into Diagnostikum’s existing clinical environment.Founded in 2000, Diagnostikum Group has grown into one of Austria’s largest private radiology providers, operating multiple centres and serving more than 275,000 patients annually. With a reputation for combining cutting-edge imaging technology with deep scientific expertise, the group continues to set new standards in diagnostic excellence.The decision to implement Oxipit CXR Suite followed a rigorous evaluation of multiple AI solutions on Diagnostikum’s own retrospective dataset. The structured head-to-head comparison ensured results reflected the group’s patient population and workflow realities.Dr. Peter Brader, Radiologist and Junior Partner at Diagnostikum, commented:“When evaluating AI, published studies and vendor demos only tell part of the story. We needed evidence we could trust – based on our images, our patients, and our radiologists. Running six solutions in parallel showed us clear differences. Oxipit stood out with the strongest overall performance for our outpatient setting, where the majority of exams are normal. This gave us confidence to move forward.”Diagnostikum will deploy the Oxipit CXR Suite to support radiologists in detecting 75 thoracic pathologies and highlighting potential abnormalities directly on chest X-rays. The AI solution assists in identifying subtle findings, improving reporting consistency, and supporting diagnostic confidence in daily practice.Peter Corscadden, CEO at Oxipit, said:“We are honored that Diagnostikum, a pioneer in Austrian radiology, has selected Oxipit after such a thorough and data-driven evaluation. Their approach highlights exactly how AI adoption should happen: carefully, clinically, and always with the goal of supporting radiologists in delivering the highest quality of care.”About Diagnostikum GroupDiagnostikum Group, founded in 2000, operates leading diagnostic centres across Austria, offering CT, MRI, PET-CT, nuclear medicine, and other imaging services. With over 1,100 scientific publications and a strong commitment to state-of-the-art technology, Diagnostikum combines medical expertise with innovation to deliver high-quality patient care.About OxipitFounded in 2017 by experts in medicine and data science, Oxipit is a leader in AI-driven medical imaging. In 2019, the company received CE certification for ChestEye, enabling preliminary reports for 75 chest X-ray findings. Building on this foundation, Oxipit introduced ChestLink in 2022 — the world’s first CE Class IIb-certified autonomous AI imaging application, capable of identifying normal chest X-ray studies with 99.9% sensitivity. Together they power the Oxipit CXR Suite, delivering pathology detection, real-time quality assurance, and autonomous reporting. Trusted by healthcare providers worldwide, Oxipit continues to advance AI-powered diagnostics, shaping the future of medical imaging.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.