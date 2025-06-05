Oxipit partners with Vestre Viken to pilot AI in chest X-ray diagnostics

Vestre Viken hospital, Norway Dr. Ramprabananth Sivanandan demonstrates the Oxipit interface within the local PACS

Oxipit and Vestre Viken launch Norway’s first pilot of AI for chest X-rays, combining autonomous reporting and decision support to improve diagnostic workflows.

BæRUM, NORWAY, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oxipit , a leading provider of AI-driven medical imaging solutions, announced the collaboration with Vestre Viken Health Trust in launching Norway's first pilot project for AI-powered thoracic (lung) X-ray imaging. This initiative will evaluate Oxipit’s CXR Suite , which includes ChestLink, the world’s first autonomous AI tool for reporting normal chest X-rays, and ChestEye, an AI-powered decision-support solution designed to assist radiologists in detecting 75 lung pathologies.In the fourth quarter of 2024, Sykehuspartner, in collaboration with Vestre Viken and other regional health authorities, procured advanced AI solutions targeting X-ray and CT thorax imaging. Vestre Viken is leading this national effort, spearheading the implementation within the trust. The goal is to validate the effectiveness of AI-driven automation and AI-driven decision support in clinical practice. Upon successful evaluation, these AI tools could be adopted across multiple hospitals in the region. Conducted through Oxipit’s distribution partner, Blackford Analysis, the pilot will ensure seamless deployment and integration into existing clinical workflows.As part of the initiative, ChestLink will generate preliminary reports on normal chest X-rays for radiologists, allowing Vestre Viken to assess its accuracy and workload impact while laying the groundwork for carefully considered future steps toward possible autonomous use."Our future goal is to use Chestlink without radiologist review to maximize benefits for our healthcare professionals, patients and clinic," said Line Tveiten, Implementation Leader at the Clinic for Medical Diagnostics. " We are using an incremental approach with several steps, which allows us to start out with minimal risk, and further validate the AI-application through both live clinical use and through retrospective analysis. Close collaboration with the application provider is essential to ensure a safe and effective implementation. Once safety is well documented, we'll advance to the next steps, unlocking further benefits."Acting Senior Consultant at the Section for Pulmonary Medicine, Axel Nissen-Lie, emphasized the importance of early clinician involvement to ensure practical implementation and build confidence in using AI tools. "I believe AI solutions can and will—if implemented correctly—be a significant support for clinicians in both decision-making and workflow.""Bringing autonomous AI into clinical practice is a significant step toward the future of radiology," said Peter Corscadden, CEO of Oxipit. "Vestre Viken’s leadership and structured, multidisciplinary approach show how innovation can be introduced responsibly and at scale, to support radiologists by reducing routine workload and allowing them to focus on complex cases. This pilot project is not only about testing technology—it’s about shaping a more efficient and sustainable approach to medical imaging."About OxipitFounded in 2017 by experts in medicine and data science, Oxipit is a leader in AI-driven medical imaging. In 2019, the company received CE certification for ChestEye, enabling preliminary reports for 75 chest X-ray findings. Building on this success, Oxipit launched ChestLink in April 2022—the world’s first CE Class IIb-certified autonomous AI imaging application—capable of identifying normal chest X-ray studies with 99.9% sensitivity. Oxipit empowers radiologists by automating routine cases, allowing them to focus on complex and high-priority cases, while enhancing diagnostic accuracy and improving patient outcomes. Trusted by healthcare providers worldwide, Oxipit continues to advance AI-powered diagnostics, shaping the future of medical imaging.

