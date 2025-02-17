Unilabs Partners with Oxipit to Integrate AI-Powered Chest X-Ray Solutions Across Europe

This partnership integrates Oxipit’s AI into Unilabs’ radiology workflows, streamlining chest X-ray reporting with automated triage and second-reading.

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- February 17, 2025 — Geneva, Switzerland — Unilabs, a leading diagnostic services provider in Europe, announced the selection of AI solutions from Oxipit , a pioneering medical imaging AI company, to deploy solutions for chest X-rays throughout Unilabs’ European network. This partnership will see Oxipit’s AI solutions, ChestLink and ChestEye, integrated into Unilabs’ radiology workflows, streamlining chest X-ray reporting through automated triage and second-reading capabilities. The agreement covers the option to use these solutions within the entire Unilabs group in Europe, with the initial rollout starting in Portugal.Oxipit’s AI solutions, ChestLink and ChestEye, which detect 75 of the most common radiological findings, will automate the triage and reporting of chest X-ray studies. This collaboration will optimize radiology workflows by streamlining the review of normal chest X-rays, allowing radiologists to focus on urgent and complex cases. The result is faster reporting, improved accuracy, and greater efficiency, reducing delays in diagnosis and treatment while advancing patient care.Baber Qazi, Head of Unilabs Radiology, stated: “Unilabs is committed to collaborating with AI vendors who provide valuable solutions that meet our rigorous validation standards. Oxipit’s chest X-ray solutions will help us in our mission to deliver high-quality, patient-centred, and cost-efficient radiology services.”The selection of the AI solution from Oxipit is a result of a comprehensive international evaluation process.Henrik Agrell, GM of TMC Unilabs and leader for the Unilabs AI Centre of Excellence, added, “We are excited to integrate Oxipit’s AI technology into our radiology practices. The results from our evaluation clearly demonstrated that ChestLink and ChestEye are performing in line with our expectations. This partnership will enable us to further elevate our standards for both speed and accuracy, ultimately benefiting both our radiologists and patients.”Peter Corscadden, CEO of Oxipit, shared his enthusiasm about the collaboration: “We are honoured to be selected by Unilabs for this important long-term partnership. Their best-of-breed approach and well-established AI Center of Excellence provide an ideal environment for deploying and refining AI solutions that make a tangible impact on clinical workflows. Together, we look forward to setting a new benchmark for radiology reporting across Europe.”About UnilabsUnilabs is a leading international provider of diagnostic services offering a complete range of laboratory, pathology, genetics, and imaging services to patients across four continents.With over 13,000 people in 14 markets, Unilabs invests heavily in technology, equipment, and people – using digital technologies in its state-of-the-art laboratories and imaging institutes – to improve the lives of close to 100 million people every year. For more information visit www.unilabs.com About OxipitFounded in 2017 by experts in medicine and data science, Oxipit is a leader in AI-driven medical imaging. In 2019, the company received CE certification for ChestEye, enabling preliminary reports for 75 chest X-ray findings. Building on this success, Oxipit launched ChestLink in April 2022—the world’s first CE Class IIb-certified autonomous AI imaging application—capable of identifying normal chest X-ray studies with 99.9% sensitivity. Oxipit empowers radiologists by automating routine cases, allowing them to focus on complex and high-priority cases, while enhancing diagnostic accuracy and improving patient outcomes. Trusted by healthcare providers worldwide, Oxipit continues to advance AI-powered diagnostics, shaping the future of medical imaging. Learn more at www.oxipit.ai

