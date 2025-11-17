Bridget Mulvenna selected Top VP of Business Development of the Decade by IAOTP

Bridget Mulvenna will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals annual awards gala

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bridget Mulvenna, Vice President of Business Development for Capital Rx, was recently selected Top VP of Business Development of the Decade by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her determination, integrity, and commitment to her field.While inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself, only one VP of Business Development is selected for this distinction. Bridget Mulvenna is being recognized for having more than three decades of experience dedicated to the fields of pharmaceuticals and healthcare industries. Bridget will receive this recognition at IAOTP's Award Gala in December 2026 at the iconic Plaza Hotel in NYC www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith over three decades of industry experience, Mrs. Mulvenna has established herself as an expert in her field. A dynamic and results-driven leader, she is the Vice President of Business Development at Capital Rx. Deeply passionate about the pharmacy industry, Mrs. Mulvenna focuses on the pharmacy supply chain and the complex factors influencing medication pricing. Throughout her career, she has played a key role in driving growth initiatives and building strong relationships with consultants, pharmacy professionals, and employee benefits brokers. Currently, she specializes in selling pharmacy benefit management (PBM) services and working closely with self-funded plan sponsors. As she looks toward the future, her mission is clear: to use her expertise to educate and empower others in navigating the path to the most affordable access to the life-saving medications they need.Before launching her career, Mrs. Mulvenna attended the University of New Orleans from 1990 to 1992, followed by her graduation from the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence, where she served as a pharmacy technician. This foundational experience sparked her passion for healthcare and laid the groundwork for her accomplishments in management, pharmacy, healthcare, managed care, and the pharmaceutical industry. A proud autodidact, Mrs. Mulvenna has continued to expand her knowledge through extensive reading and ongoing continuing education. She remains committed to lifelong learning as a means of continually refining and enhancing her broad and versatile skill set.Throughout her illustrious career, Mrs. Mulvenna has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. Earlier this year, she was awarded Empowered Woman of the Year and Top VP of Business Development of the Year 2025. Additionally, she has been recognized by Marquis Who's Who of Professional Women. She will receive her latest award, Top VP of Business Development of the Decade, at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala in December 2026 at the iconic Plaza Hotel in NYC.Looking back, Mrs. Mulvenna attributes her success to her perseverance and the mentors she had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling, singing, meditation, practicing yoga, and spending time with her husband and three sons. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information, please visit: https://www.linkedin.com/in/bridget-mulvenna-1174786/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest and most prestigious top professionals from various industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals together in one place.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

