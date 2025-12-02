Soutron Global's Client-Centric Approach Increases Cataloging Efficiency by 400% at Ipas

Soutron Global Logo

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soutron Global, an internationally recognized SaaS provider of information management and digital preservation solutions for archives, libraries , museums and knowledge hubs, is pleased to announce the availability of a new case study highlighting Ipas’s success in streamlining their digital cataloging workflows with customized Soutron functionality.The case study, titled “Building a Resilient Knowledge Ecosystem : How Ipas Enhanced Research Access with Soutron,” demonstrates how collaboration between Ipas and Soutron Client Services transformed a manual, time-consuming process into an efficient, automated workflow, enabling faster cataloging, greater accessibility, and long-term preservation of critical reproductive health research and media mentions.Faced with an overwhelming volume of media mentions and digital research articles, Ipas Lead Librarian Allison Campbell needed a way to efficiently capture and preserve online resources that often became inaccessible due to paywalls or broken links. After reaching out to Soutron Client Services for guidance, the Soutron development team created a custom back-end workflow that automatically converts URLs to PDF documents and attaches them to corresponding Soutron records.“I used to be able to catalog only about 10 items in an hour when it was all manual entry. With the new automated Soutron capabilities, my output has more than doubled. Depending on the record type, I can now touch up to 50 items in an hour,” said Allison. “In this past year alone, I cataloged over 1,300 items with this new Soutron functionality.”The partnership between Allison Campbell and the Soutron Client Services team exemplifies the power of collaboration rooted in trust and responsiveness. Faced with the challenge of expanding her library’s digital services, Allison turned to Soutron not just as a vendor, but as a strategic ally. Her confidence in their ability to understand and address her unique needs led to the development of a custom URL-to-PDF converter, an innovation born directly from her request. Soutron’s R&D team didn’t just suggest a workaround, they built one. "Soutron can be easily integrated with online research and reference tools such as Mendeley or Zotero to pull research article URLs into the Soutron database, including citations, references, and bibliographic metadata, while also converting the URL to a PDF document,” states Graham Patridge, VP of R&D at Soutron. “These documents can be viewed directly from the Soutron library database using the PDF viewer."Soutron’s willingness to listen, adapt, and build a tailored solution reinforced Ipas’s trust in their platform and team, transforming a technical challenge into a streamlined workflow that now supports global access to critical reproductive health research. “It’s really cool, they built the URL to PDF converter for me,” Allison shared. “I just asked Soutron Client Services if they had something like it, and they said no, but we could build one for you. Their ability to go above and beyond for me was awesome.”With the new automated import and conversion workflow, Allison can now upload hundreds of digital records at once, streamlining the cataloging process while ensuring lasting access to vital research materials. The efficiency gained through Soutron’s customization allows her to focus on expanding Ipas’s research accessibility for global staff and external collaborators alike."This partnership exemplifies Soutron's core commitment to client success," said Brad Frasher, Soutron Global Chief Executive Officer. "We don't see ourselves as simply a vendor, we're a strategic partner invested in solving our clients' real-world challenges. When Allison needed a solution that didn't exist, our development team made it happen."For organizations seeking seamless integration and customized functionality, Soutron Global offers the flexibility and service excellence to meet evolving digital knowledge management needs.To read the full Ipas case study and learn more about how Soutron supports innovation through collaboration, visit: www.soutron.com/resources/case-studies For more information about Soutron integrations, visit: www.soutron.com/products/integrations About Soutron GlobalSoutron Global is a leading provider of SaaS information management, resource sharing and digital preservation solutions for archives, knowledge hubs, libraries and museums. Partnering with archivists, librarians, collection managers and knowledge management workers at corporations, museums, education and government institutions worldwide, we empower organizations to transform how they organize, preserve, share and access their collection assets. Our SaaS solutions are content agnostic, easily handling library holdings, proprietary knowledge, cultural artifacts and archival assets , print, digital and physical. With a proven track record spanning over 5 decades, Soutron Global is recognized for its innovative software solutions created by embracing client challenges and partnering with them to develop new solutions.

