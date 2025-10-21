Soutron Global Announces Leadership Transition and Continued Growth Through Investments in Products & Services

Soutron Global Logo

"Soutron Global has a rich history of innovation and an extraordinary team dedicated to empowering libraries and archives around the world." — Bart Macdonald, Managing Partner at Bloom Equity

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soutron Global, an internationally recognized SaaS provider of information management and digital preservation solutions for archives, libraries, museums and knowledge hubs, has announced that Brad Frasher has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective October 6, 2025, succeeding Tony Saadat, who will be transitioning into an advisory role continuing to support the company and leadership team.“Brad brings the strategic vision and operational expertise needed to accelerate Soutron Global’s next chapter of growth,” said Bart Macdonald, Managing Partner at Bloom Equity Partners, co-owner of Soutron Global. “His proven track record in scaling SaaS businesses and driving customer success aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver world-class library and knowledge management solutions.”Saadat, who has led Soutron Global for more than a decade, expressed gratitude to employees, clients, and partners for their support: “It has been the privilege of my career to lead Soutron Global and to work with such a talented and passionate team,” states Tony. “I am proud of what we have accomplished together with our customers and partners. With Brad’s leadership and the continued backing of Bloom Equity and Atlasview, I am confident the company will continue to thrive.”This change comes at a time of strength and momentum for Soutron Global, as the company continues growth through its strategic acquisitions. Over the past 12 months, Soutron Global has welcomed Auto-Graphics and MINISIS into the Soutron team. These acquisitions have significantly expanded the company's product portfolio and service capabilities, reinforcing its position as a global leader in archives, library, museum and information management systems.“Soutron Global has a rich history of innovation and an extraordinary team dedicated to empowering libraries and archives around the world,” said Bart Macdonald, Managing Partner at Bloom Equity. “With the successful acquisitions of Auto-Graphics and MINISIS and the appointment of Brad as CEO, Soutron is poised to capture even more opportunities in this expanding market.”With this new leadership, Soutron Global clients can expect:Continued Innovation – Under Brad’s leadership, Soutron Global will accelerate product development and enhance the features and functionality of the solutions you rely on every day.Expanded Services – With the integration of Auto-Graphics and MINISIS, we are investing in broader software and services offerings that deliver more value, flexibility and scalability to meet the evolving needs of our global base of clients.Customer Commitment – Our mission remains the same: to empower library, archive, museum and information professionals with secure, flexible and innovative solutions. Strengthening customer relationships will be a top priority.About Brad FrasherBrad is a seasoned executive with more than 25 years of leadership experience in SaaS and private equity–backed growth companies. He has a proven track record of scaling software platforms, driving innovation and creating long-term value. His experience leading successful integrations and expanding product lines aligns perfectly with his new role, expanding Soutron Global’s footprint, advancing product innovation, and strengthening customer relationships.About Soutron GlobalSoutron Global is a leading provider of SaaS information management, resource sharing and digital preservation solutions for archives, knowledge hubs, libraries and museums. Partnering with archivists, librarians, collection managers and knowledge management workers at corporations, museums, education and government institutions worldwide, we empower organizations to transform how they organize, preserve, share and access their collection assets. Our SaaS solutions are content agnostic, easily handling library holdings, proprietary knowledge, cultural artifacts and archival assets – print, digital and physical. With a proven track record spanning over 5 decades, Soutron Global is recognized for its innovative software solutions created by embracing client challenges and partnering with them to develop new solutions.

