Auto-Graphics, a Soutron Global company, Launches SHAREit as a Standalone ILL Solution

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Auto-Graphics, now a Soutron Global company and the largest provider of statewide resources, today announced the availability of SHAREit as a standalone interlibrary loan ILL ) solution for public libraries. The SHAREit system, which has led the industry in online-based resource sharing since 1984, is currently utilized by 16 U.S. states and the Canadian province of British Columbia.This new standalone version of SHAREit addresses the growing demand from libraries seeking cost-effective ILL solutions outside traditional shared resource systems. The solution is specifically designed for libraries facing increasing costs, those excluded from regional or state systems due to technology constraints, and institutions needing enhanced interlibrary loan capabilities."SHAREit has been North America's most-valued resource sharing ILL solution for nearly four decades. We’re proud to make the nation’s most popular ILL tool available to every library—regardless of geography, size, or affiliation," said Tony Saadat, President and CEO of Soutron Global. "By making SHAREit available as a standalone solution, we're ensuring that all libraries can access the comprehensive resource sharing capabilities that have made SHAREit the industry standard for ILL."Key Features of Standalone SHAREit:Extensive Network Access: Libraries gain access to the SHAREit Inter-System Sharing Initiative (ISSI) resources, expanding their collection reach through nearly 900 participating libraries at no additional cost. SHAREit also enables easy connection to regional ILS systems to review and borrow resources directly, helping to reduce shipping costs.Cost Control and Automation: The platform automates borrowing and lending processes, enabling libraries to lend with other libraries at no cost while maintaining full control over ILL expenses. Libraries can exhaust consortium resources before expanding to ISSI participants, maximizing cost efficiency.Comprehensive Request Management: The system supports both returnable loans and non-returnable copies across all material types. Libraries can request renewals and access regionally available resources, with full flexibility in request management.Plus, the separately available RESEARCHit provides discovery of catalog holdings in addition to the library’s eResources, allowing for immediate access to subscribed databases in addition to searching of physical MARC files, virtual Z39.50, and all e-content (fee-based and non-fee-based) databases.About Auto-Graphic's SHAREitSHAREit is a proven ILL management solution that reduces manual workflows while increasing request fulfillment efficiency. Designed for consortia, statewide systems, and individual libraries alike, SHAREit offers advanced automation, robust customization, and unparalleled scalability in interlibrary resource sharing. Auto-Graphics is now a Soutron Global company.About Soutron GlobalSoutron Global is a leading provider of SaaS information management, resource sharing and preservation solutions for archives, knowledge hubs, libraries and museums. Partnering with archivists, librarians, collection managers and knowledge management workers at corporations, museums, education and government institutions worldwide, we empower organizations to transform how they organize, preserve, share and access their collection assets. Our software solutions are content agnostic, easily handling library holdings, proprietary knowledge, cultural artifacts and archival assets – print, digital and physical. With a proven track record spanning over 7 decades, Soutron Global is recognized for its innovative solutions developed from embracing client challenges.

