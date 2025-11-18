PERKINS AMERICAN FOOD CO. GEARS UP FOR BUSIEST PIE WEEK OF THE YEAR

The Perkins Holiday Bake Shops, featured at all locations, are baking up a lineup of irresistible flavors that taste just like home.

America’s favorite bake shop serves over 135,000 pies Thanksgiving week

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The holidays are heating up at Perkins American Food Co. , a leading family-dining restaurant brand known for its homestyle meals, all day value, and iconic bakery. As Thanksgiving approaches, the ovens are working overtime as America’s favorite bake shop prepares for the brand’s busiest pie week of the year. From timeless classics to decadent, non-traditional favorites, Perkins has a pie for every sweet tooth and every table.“Thanksgiving week is the most wonderful and busiest time of year for our bakeries,” said Kimberly Bean, Vice President of Marketing for Perkins American Food Co. “As the go-to destination for freshly made, handcrafted pies and other sweet treats, Perkins is honored to be part of the celebrations and traditions that bring families together during this time of year.”The Perkins Holiday Bake Shops, featured at all locations, are baking up a lineup of irresistible flavors that taste just like home. Enjoy seasonal staples such as Homestyle Apple Pie, Cherry Pie, Pecan Pie, Pumpkin Pie, and Wildberry Pie. Indulge in crowd-pleasing favorites including Banana Cream Pie, Chocolate French Silk Pie, Lemon Meringue Pie, Coconut Cream Pie, and Peanut Butter Silk Pie.More Than Just PiesPerkins is known for its iconic pies, but the Bake Shops also offer whole cakes. Delight in the Chocolate Overload Cake, Carrot Cake, or New York Cheesecake. All pies and cakes are available as whole or individual servings. Pies generally serve at least six people, while cakes typically serve 14.Want to build a dessert table worth celebrating? Add some variety with the Perkins Chocolate Walnut Brownie, cookies, Cinnamon Roll, or signature Mammoth Muffins. Towering at 3 inches, these gigantic muffins are an impressive addition to your sweets selection. All desserts are available for dine-in, pickup, or delivery. Orders can be placed in-store or online.The Ultimate Thanksgiving SolutionFor those who’d rather focus on friends, family, and football, Perkins makes hosting simple with its Holiday Turkey Dinner Family Meal, the ultimate stress-free solution for Thanksgiving, Friendsgiving, and every gathering in between. The meal features slow-roasted sliced turkey, seasoned sage stuffing, hearty turkey gravy, and cranberry sauce, served with your choice of two sides and four fresh-baked biscuits. Round out the meal by adding a pie or two for the perfect finishing touch.Guests can also enjoy Perkins new Celebration Feasts, a complete holiday meal designed to make hosting simple, satisfying, and stress-free. Each Perkins Celebration Feast serves 10 people and offers the perfect balance of convenience, value, and abundance. Guests can choose between three comforting seasonal options, Oven Roasted Turkey, Grilled Ham, or a combo of both! Every Feast comes with your choice of three sides, 12 fresh-baked biscuits, and two whole pies. It’s everything you need for a festive table without the hassle of cooking from scratch. Orders must be placed at least 48 hours in advance.Holiday meal orders may be placed online at www.PerkinsRestaurants.com for pickup or delivery. To ensure availability, Thanksgiving orders should be placed by Monday, November 24.About Perkins American Food Co.Perkins American Food Co., formerly Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, is the latest evolution of the heritage brand that is as American as apple pie. Grounded in tradition and their key pillars of value, quality, and service, Perkins boasts the same heart and soul since its founding in 1958, but with a new attitude.The brand serves up American classics of yesterday that meet the tastes of guests today, generously portioned and priced just right. Their hospitality, accentuated with a strong commitment to kindness, continues to shine through as a key differentiator alongwith innovation to continually evolve and offer guests what they want and crave.Perkins currently operates nearly 300 company-owned and franchise locations across the U.S. and Canada. The company is owned by Ascent Hospitality Management.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.