Dallas-Fort Worth Welcomes Newest Handel’s Ice Cream in Frisco – Now Open

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Handel’s Ice Cream , the brand serving ice cream since 1945, continues expansion in the Lone Star State with its newest location in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area. Guests can now find the Frisco Handel's at 13600 Coit Rd., which opened on Thursday, November 13th.Longtime Frisco residents and siblings Jack and Spencer Moore lead the new scoop shop, continuing their family’s history in franchising. The brothers, both graduates of the University of Arkansas with degrees in business management, have already seen success with Handel’s locations in Little Elm, McKinney, and Plano. Their experience and passion for the brand now bring them to Frisco, where they’re excited to share what National Geographic calls “the best ice cream on the planet” with their hometown community.“We are excited to be open in Frisco, a city we have called home for the past ten years. During that time, we’ve seen the community we love grow, and we wanted to bring Handel's here as it is one of the top cities in the state,” said the Moore family. “Texas is a key market for Handel’s with our store marking the sixteenth location in the state. We are very proud to add to this expanding and beloved concept.”The Frisco location boasts 1,800 sq. ft. and offers pick-up and delivery with DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Postmates, plus catering services. The location features classic and seasonal flavors, with 48 fun-filled flavors like Strawberry Cheesecake, Graham Central Station, Black Raspberry Chunk, and Salty Caramel Truffle rotating monthly. During the summer, the Scoop Shop’s open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., while fall hours are set for Sunday through Thursday from 12-9 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 12-10 p.m.Handel's encourages a culture of community service. Stores across the country, including the newest one in Frisco, offer Spirit Nights, Ice Cream Socials, and other fundraising opportunities to help various local causes. Contact the store at (469) 481-6380 for more information.For more information about Handel’s Frisco, including upcoming events, visit https://handelsicecream.com/store/Frisco or follow them on Instagram @handelsfrisco.About Handel's Ice CreamHandel's Ice Cream has been making and selling ice cream daily since 1945. Founded in Youngstown, Ohio, the legacy of Handel’s began with Alice Handel. The brand was later purchased by Lenny Fisher, and what started as a single ice cream parlor has now grown into a beloved brand with over 160 locations nationwide. Handel's is committed to quality, using abundant ingredients to create their ice cream, which is made by hand in small batches at each location. They offer 48 flavors every day, with more than 140 additional flavors that rotate seasonally.Handel’s is ranked in Franchise Times’ Top 400 list, recognizing the largest franchise systems in the United States, and its “Fast & Serious,” a list of the smartest-growing franchises for the year. The brand was also ranked on Fast Casual’s Movers & Shakers 2025 list, while Jennifer Schuler, CEO of Handel’s, was named one of the top 25 industry executives, an honor recognizing exceptional leadership and innovation in foodservice. Handel’s is also recognized as a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine.Handel's currently has over 160 locations across 18 states and is growing. To learn more about Handel's franchise opportunities, visit www.handelsicecream.com/franchise.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.