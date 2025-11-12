North Las Vegas Welcomes Newest Handel’s Ice Cream Location with Grand Opening Celebration

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Handel’s Ice Cream , the brand serving ice cream since 1945, is opening its newest North Las Vegas location at 6180 North Decatur Boulevard this November! The Grand Opening celebration kicks off Thursday, November 20th at 11:00 a.m. The celebration will also feature family-friendly entertainment, including a Spin Wheel with prizes from 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and a Balloon Twister from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.Local franchisee Mandy Trotter and her family lead the new location, deepening their investment in the Las Vegas community. With 15+ years in corporate training and education, Mandy brings a passion for people and neighborhood connection to every scoop. The Trotters already operate a successful Handel’s store at Charleston and Fort Apache and continue to give back through monthly charity partnerships, free ice cream days for local schools, and support for area libraries.The Trotters discovered Handel’s through their daughter’s positive experience working at a location in Utah and quickly fell in love with the brand’s quality and culture. Bringing that joy to North Las Vegas felt like a natural next step.“Our family is excited to serve the North Las Vegas community,” said Mandy Trotter, Owner of Decatur Rice Handel’s Ice Cream. “We love giving back, whether through monthly charity donations, free ice cream days at local elementary schools, or supporting local libraries. We can’t wait to connect with our neighbors and make this store a community hub.”The North Las Vegas location boasts 2,314 square feet and offers pickup and delivery through DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Postmates, as well as catering services. The area features classic and seasonal flavors, with 48 fun-filled flavors rotating monthly, including Strawberry Cheesecake, Graham Central Station, Black Raspberry Chunk, and Salty Caramel Truffle. The Scoop Shop is open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.For more information, visit https://handelsicecream.com/store/decatur-rice/ or follow the new Decatur Rice Handel's Facebook at Handel's NW Las Vegas and on Instagram @handelsnwlv to stay updated on opening events and specials.About Handel's Ice CreamHandel's Ice Cream has been making and selling ice cream daily since 1945. Founded in Youngstown, Ohio, the legacy of Handel’s began with Alice Handel. The brand was later purchased by Lenny Fisher, and what started as a single ice cream parlor has now grown into a beloved brand with over 160 locations nationwide. Handel's is committed to quality, using abundant ingredients to create their ice cream, which is made by hand in small batches at each location. They offer 48 flavors every day, with more than 140 additional flavors that rotate seasonally.Handel’s is ranked in Franchise Times’ Top 400 list, recognizing the largest franchise systems in the United States, and its “Fast & Serious,” a list of the smartest-growing franchises for the year. The brand was also ranked on Fast Casual’s Movers & Shakers 2025 list, while Jennifer Schuler, CEO of Handel’s, was named one of the top 25 industry executives, an honor recognizing exceptional leadership and innovation in foodservice. Handel’s is also recognized as a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine.Handel's currently has over 160 locations across 18 states and is growing. To learn more about Handel's franchise opportunities, visit www.handelsicecream.com/franchise

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.