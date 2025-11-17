Roaring Spring Man Sentenced to Prison for Methamphetamine Trafficking

This release was published following the 43-day government shutdown during which the sentencing occurred.

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. - A former resident of Roaring Spring, Pennsylvania, has been sentenced in federal court to 46 months of imprisonment, to be followed by six years of supervised release, on his conviction of violating federal narcotics laws related to a six-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around Blair, Cambria, Centre, and Clearfield counties, First Assistant United States Attorney Troy Rivetti announced.

United States District Judge Stephanie L. Haines imposed the sentence on Joshua Pote, 42, on November 4, 2025.

According to information presented to the Court, investigators seized a quantity of methamphetamine from Pote on August 8, 2023.

Assistant United States Attorney Jonathan D. Lusty prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

First Assistant United States Attorney Rivetti commended the Drug Enforcement Administration, United States Postal Service–Office of Inspector General, United States Postal Inspection Service, Homeland Security Investigations, Internal Revenue Service, Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, and Pennsylvania State Police for the investigation leading to the successful prosecution of Pote.

