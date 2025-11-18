Knox Law Welcomes Four New Associates to Strengthen Core Practice Areas

The firm continues to invest in strong talents and future leaders to serve clients across Pennsylvania and beyond

ERIE, PA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Knox McLaughlin Gornall & Sennet, P.C. (Knox Law) has added four associates: Antonio J. Frisina, Mitchell V. Perez, Jacob D. Fleming and Stephen J. Jacobus. The attorneys joined the firm this fall to support its expanding client base throughout Pennsylvania and beyond.Each attorney brings distinct experiences in private practice or public service and will strengthen the firm’s work with individuals, businesses and institutions. Frisina focuses on civil and commercial litigation; Perez works in real estate and corporate law; Fleming concentrates on governmental practice, education law, and municipal law; Jacobus joins the litigation group.“These attorneys bring a strong mix of perspectives and skills that align well with our clients’ needs,” said Tom Tupitza, President of Knox Law. “They share a strong work ethic and value the same level of service and professionalism we promise our clients.”The associates are joining at a time when Knox Law is seeing steady growth in its client base. Each attorney has begun taking on active matters and working alongside experienced attorneys to support ongoing cases and transactions.Tupitza adds, “We’re happy to welcome attorneys who are eager to contribute and grow within our firm, especially those who are choosing to build their careers right here in Erie. Their commitment to learning and collaboration make them a strong fit for us, and we look forward to what we’ll accomplish together.”About Knox LawKnox McLaughlin Gornall & Sennet, P.C., is a full service law firm that has provided practical solutions to businesses, families, public entities, and nonprofits for over 65 years. Our practice areas include ADR Services, Bankruptcy & Creditors’ Rights, Business & Tax, Business Succession, Construction Law, Elder Law, Employee Benefits, Environmental Law, Estate Planning & Administration, Governmental Practice, Health Law, Intellectual Property & Technology, Labor & Employment, Litigation, Mergers & Acquisitions, Public Finance & Bonds, Real Estate, and Workers’ Compensation.

