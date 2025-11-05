Jimerson Birr Welcomes Six New Attorneys Strengthening Firm’s Litigation and Transactional Practices

Jimerson Birr Logo

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jimerson Birr is proud to announce the return of six new attorneys: Daniel C. Self, Grace B. Overholtz, Cassidy M. Mandelbaum, Emma Schambach, Grace Roberts, and Olivia A. “Liv” King. Each began their legal journey with the firm as a summer associate and now join full-time after passing the Florida Bar. Together, they bring diverse backgrounds, academic excellence, and a shared commitment to the firm’s mission of delivering service, quality, and results.“They’ve already proven their value as summer associates, showing grit, collaboration, and all the drive suited to become business lawyers,” said Brandon Meadows, Managing Partner at Jimerson Birr. “We’re thrilled to officially welcome them as attorneys and look forward to seeing how they’ll continue shaping the future of Jimerson Birr.”Self joins the firm’s Complex Litigation group, where his precision and analytical mindset distinguish his work on commercial and class action litigation, premises liability, and data privacy matters. A graduate of the University of North Carolina School of Law, Self served as Editor in Chief of the North Carolina Journal of Law and Technology.Overholtz also joins the Complex Litigation group after earning her Juris Doctor cum laude from the University of Florida Levin College of Law, where she received the Governor’s Scholarship and the Trial Practice Book Award. A former Vice President of UF Law’s Moot Court Team, Overholtz argued before the Florida Supreme Court and excelled in national competitions for her oral advocacy skills.Mandelbaum joins the firm’s Streamlined Litigation Group. A graduate of Washington University in St. Louis School of Law, Mandelbaum was a member of the Global Studies Law Review and received the William M. Pomerantz Award for excellence in the INTA Saul Lefkowitz Trademark Moot Court Competition.Schambach focuses her practice on business litigation, employment law, and administrative matters in the Streamlined Litigation Group. She earned her law degree with honors from the University of North Carolina School of Law, where she served as Chief Articles and Notes Editor of the First Amendment Law Review and gained judicial experience through her internship with the U.S. District Court for the Western District of North Carolina.Roberts brings a diverse practice that includes community association law, construction matters, and landlord-tenant disputes. A graduate of the University of North Carolina School of Law, Roberts was president of the Sports and Entertainment Law Association and top oral advocate on UNC’s Moot Court Team.King joins the Business Advisory and Transactional Practice group, where she advises on corporate formations, acquisitions, and real estate transactions. She earned her Juris Doctor from the University of Virginia School of Law and previously served as a research assistant on securities, healthcare, and environmental law topics.About Jimerson Birr: Established in 2009, Jimerson Birr is a Florida-based law firm dedicated to exceeding client expectations through personalized legal strategies. Specializing in commercial disputes, transactions, and operational issues, the firm serves industries such as construction, banking, healthcare, manufacturing, real estate development, and community associations. With a focus on delivering tailored solutions, Jimerson Birr combines expertise and commitment to help businesses achieve their objectives. For more information about the firm, visit https://www.jimersonfirm.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.