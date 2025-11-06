9Sail Leaders Acquire 50% Stake in WordPress Management Agency StateWP

StateWP Logo Joe Giovannoli Headshot Bryan Pattman Headshot Garrett Goldman Headshot Aron Lastriaioli Headshot

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Joe Giovannoli, CEO, and Bryan Pattman, COO, of 9Sail , a leading digital marketing agency specializing in SEO, PPC, and Digital PR for law firms, have jointly acquired a 50% ownership stake in StateWP , a leading WordPress security, support, and maintenance company led by CEO Garrett Goldman and COO Aron Lastriaioli.Founded in 2023, StateWP’s mission is to provide exceptional support to professional service firms and enterprise organizations nationwide, transforming website maintenance and security into a competitive business advantage. Goldman and Lastriaioli lead a team of forward-thinking, technical experts who prioritize client relationships and a measurable return on investment.“StateWP has always been a partner we could count on,” said Giovannoli. “Garrett and Aron built a team that sets a high technical standard and delivers on every promise, mirroring how we approach our work at 9Sail. We are excited to grow together and serve clients at an even higher level.”Pattman adds, “From the start, StateWP has felt like an extension of our own team. We already share a lot of the same values, so this was a natural next step. It gives both companies more pathways to collaborate, share ideas, and strengthen the client experience.”Giovannoli and Pattman have collaborated with StateWP for several years, building a strong relationship grounded in mutual trust and shared success. The investment represents deep respect for StateWP’s consistent quality, reliability, and innovation, as well as Goldman and Lastriaioli’s leadership and vision for the company’s growth.“Joe and Bryan’s leadership experience in SEO and digital growth brings tremendous value to our team; they understand what it means to take care of clients and build something that lasts,” said Goldman. “Having them as partners gives us resources to strengthen what we do best while staying true to who we are.”This is a personal, strategic investment by Joe Giovannoli and Bryan Pattman, and both agencies will continue to operate independently. The pair will contribute to StateWP in an advisory capacity, offering perspective and support as both organizations grow and optimize services for shared clients in the legal and professional services sectors.About 9Sail: 9Sail is a premier digital marketing agency specializing in search engine optimization (SEO), pay-per-click (PPC), and Digital PR for law firms across the United States. Founded in 2015, 9Sail partners with B2B and B2C legal practices to deliver data-driven marketing strategies that increase online visibility, generate qualified leads, and drive sustainable growth. With a dedicated team of experts, 9Sail is committed to transparency, measurable ROI, and aligning marketing efforts with clients’ business goals. For more information, visit 9sail.com.About StateWP: StateWP is a WordPress website maintenance agency specializing in technical services, including uptime monitoring, core updates, database optimization, user experience improvements, mobile responsiveness, daily backups, and security threat management. StateWP serves professional services, law firms, financial services, and non-profits across the United States. For more information, visit statewp.com.

