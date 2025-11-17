California’s Madison Knight Wins World Grand Champion Title at World Martial Arts Games

Madison Knight with Coach Samuel Diaz III showcasing their World Grand Championship medals at the World Martial Arts Games, 2025.

13-year-old earns five medals in Oslo, Norway and leads strong showing for U.S. Martial Arts Team

AZUSA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Azusa’s own Madison Knight, a 13-year-old martial artist known for her discipline, precision, and remarkable stage presence, delivered an unforgettable performance at the 2025 World Martial Arts Games in Oslo, Norway. Competing against athletes from 13 countries in one of the most diverse and competitive fields in the event’s history, Knight captured the coveted Grand Champion title in the combined boys and girls 17-and-under weapons division with a commanding traditional katana demonstration.

The Games, held November 6–7 at The Qube, marked the 20th anniversary of the international event, which is held every other year and draws elite martial artists from around the world. This year's competition saw record attendance, high energy, and a renewed spirit of international unity as athletes came together to celebrate the milestone anniversary.

Competing as part of the U.S. Martial Arts Team, Knight earned an impressive five medals—three gold, one silver, and one bronze—cementing her place as one of America’s brightest rising martial arts talents. Her victories played a role in a historic showing for the U.S. delegation, which collected 225 gold medals and multiple Grand Champion titles. Under the leadership of Head Coach Drew Bixby and Chairman Joey Harrison, the team displayed inspiring camaraderie and sportsmanship throughout the event.

Despite performing on one of the world’s largest martial arts stages, Knight approached her events with a blend of nerves, enthusiasm, and fierce determination. “I still can’t believe it,” Madison said. “I was so nervous, but once I got out there with my katana, everything just clicked. Winning Grand Champion felt like a dream. I’m really proud of myself and super thankful for my coaches, my teammates, and my family. This whole experience was amazing, and I can’t wait to keep training and get even better.”

Knight’s rise in the competitive martial arts world is the result of dedication and an unwavering work ethic. A black belt and multi-time Top 10 nationally ranked NASKA competitor, she has trained for five years at Red Dragon Karate in Glendora, a well-respected dojo with a strong presence in both traditional and sport karate.

At Red Dragon Karate, she trains under the guidance of Sensei Jack Zych, owner of the Glendora location, and Sensei Isaac Lopez Jr., both of whom have played a pivotal role in developing her foundational technique, discipline, and leadership skills.

Red Dragon Karate owner Sensei Jack Zych shared his pride in her achievement:

“Madison embodies everything we strive to instill in our students—respect, perseverance, and an unstoppable drive to grow,” Zych said. “To see her succeed on the world stage is inspiring. She represents our dojo, our community, and her country with incredible character. We are all very proud of her achievements.”

For the past 2.5 years, Knight has also trained intensively with Coach Samuel Diaz III, founder of Karate from the Heart, a competitive martial arts team built around purpose-driven practice and character development. Under Diaz’s mentorship, Knight refined the technical precision, emotional expression, and competitive mindset that helped propel her to victory in Oslo.

“Madison’s performance in Oslo was extraordinary,” said Coach Diaz. “She trains with heart, focus, and a level of determination you don’t often see in athletes her age. Her Grand Champion win is a testament to her commitment and to the values we teach at Karate from the Heart—discipline, compassion, and purpose. I couldn’t be more proud.”

Karate from the Heart operates under the guiding belief that martial arts is not simply a sport, but a tool for personal growth, leadership, and service to others—a philosophy Knight exemplified both in and out of competition.

