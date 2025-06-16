12-Year-Old SoCal Karate Champion to Represent Team USA at WKC World Championships and World Martial Arts Games

Madison Knight delivers a fierce performance at the 2025 NASKA AKA World Cup in Chicago, kicking off her season with intensity and focus. Photo by Grant Photography

Southern California youth athlete joins Team USA for two global martial arts championships this fall, spotlighting U.S. talent on the international stage.

AZUSA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A top-ranked youth martial artist from Southern California is headed to the world stage. Madison Knight, a 12-year-old black belt and national karate champion, has been selected to represent Team USA in two prestigious upcoming events: the WKC World Championships in Niagara Falls, New York this October, and the World Martial Arts Games in Oslo, Norway this November.

Knight, who trains at Red Dragon Karate in Glendora, CA, earned her spot on the U.S. teams after a standout performance at the WKC National Championships last week in Detroit. She is also a NASKA National Champion and ended the 2024 season ranked among the Top 10 youth competitors worldwide.

A member of Team Karate from the Heart, Knight trains under the leadership of World Games Gold Medalist and internationally respected coach Samuel Diaz, in addition to Sensei Jack Zych and Sensei Isaac Lopez at Red Dragon Karate.

“Madison is the kind of athlete every coach dreams of,” said Diaz. “She puts in the work, leads by example, and raises the level of everyone around her.”

“From her very first class, we could see her potential,” added Zych. “She’s become a powerful example of what young athletes can achieve and we look forward to seeing her represent at the world level.”

Knight will compete in multiple divisions including Classical Forms, Hard Forms, Open Weapons, and Traditional Weapons. Her selection highlights the growing presence of Southern California martial artists in national and international competition.

Watch 12-year-old Madison Knight bring the heat at the 2025 NASKA AKA Warrior Cup—power, precision, and passion from one of SoCal’s rising martial arts stars.

