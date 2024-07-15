StoryBook Walks Collaborates with Whimsical World to Bring Magical Reading Experiences to Communities

Immersed in adventure! Discover new worlds with StoryBook Walks from Whimsical World.

Bringing Magical Reading Experiences to Communities through Outdoor Reading Trails

DUARTE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- StoryBook Walks is thrilled to announce an exciting new collaboration with Whimsical World, the enchanting creations by best-selling, award-winning children’s authors Derek Taylor Kent and Sheri Fink. This collaboration aims to inspire, delight, and educate children of all ages by bringing beloved books to life through interactive and immersive StoryBook Walks reading trails in communities across the nation.

StoryBook Walks, a program by Curo Managed Print Production, inspires kids to get outside and explore trails by installing captivating and exciting stories along trails, sidewalks, and pathways. Families embark on outdoor journeys that intertwine the joy of reading with unforgettable moments of togetherness and imagination. This collaboration will feature six enchanting titles from Whimsical World, now available for parks, resorts, playgrounds, shopping centers, and festivals to purchase and install as StoryBook Walks in their communities:

• The Little Unicorn

• The Little Dragon

• The Little Monster

• Dinosaur Derby

• El Perro Con Sombrero Meets Los Gatos Con Gelatos (bilingual story)

• Doggy Claus / Perro Noel (bilingual story)

"By joining forces with Whimsical World, we aim to create magical experiences that encourage children to fall in love with reading while exploring their natural surroundings," said Adam Knight, founder of StoryBook Walks and owner of Curo Managed Print Production. "These StoryBook Walks will offer a unique blend of literacy, outdoor activity, and family bonding; making reading an adventure that kids and parents can enjoy together."

Sheri Fink, co-founder of Whimsical World, added, "We are excited to see our stories come to life in such an innovative and interactive way. Our books are known for celebrating the beauty of nature and the importance of family and friendship, and the StoryBook Walks program is a perfect extension of that vision."

Both Curo Managed Print Production and Whimsical World are proud to be local businesses based in Southern California, deeply committed to serving and enriching their communities. Cities and organizations interested in bringing these whimsical stories to their communities can reach out to StoryBook Walks for more information on purchasing and installing these engaging reading trails. For more information about StoryBook Walks and to experience the magic of Whimsical World, please visit StoryBookWalks.com and WhimsicalWorldBooks.com

About StoryBook Walks: StoryBook Walks, a Curo Managed Print Production program, invites families to embark on a journey that intertwines the joy of reading with unforgettable moments of togetherness and imagination. The initiative aims to promote literacy and community engagement by printing original children’s books on yard signs which are placed along parks and trails for communities to enjoy.

About Whimsical World: Whimsical World is an empowering brand created by #1 best-selling authors and inspirational speakers, Sheri Fink and Derek Taylor Kent. Whimsical World’s mission is to inspire, delight, and educate children of all ages while planting seeds of self-esteem and high achievement. Featuring a catalog of over 35 award-winning books and fun merchandise, they aim to make positive change through the power of whimsy and imagination.