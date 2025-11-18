Quorum Cyber Strengthens Leadership Team with New Senior Appointments

Quorum Cyber Introduces New Senior Appointments

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quorum Cyber, a proactive, threat-led cybersecurity company founded to help organizations defend themselves in an increasingly hostile digital landscape, has made a series of appointments to its senior leadership team to meet its strategic goals.John Bruce has joined the Microsoft-only company as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), Mike LaPeters as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), Stacey Sweeney as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), and Melissa Webb as Vice President – Microsoft Partnership.“Quorum Cyber is entering a new phase of global expansion, and that requires bold leadership,” said Federico Charosky, founder and CEO of Quorum Cyber. “We are hyper-focused on building a senior team that not only understands the complexity of modern cyber risk but can help us scale our mission worldwide. These leaders bring deep Microsoft expertise, proven operational excellence, and an unwavering commitment to help good people win. And there’s much more to come in the near future.”The company has grown from a specialized cybersecurity startup into one of the fastest-scaling cybersecurity providers in the market. As a preferred Microsoft security partner and a mission-driven defender for mid-market and enterprise organizations, Quorum Cyber continues to invest aggressively in senior leadership to support accelerating demand across North America, the United Kingdom, and emerging global markets.These appointments reflect the company’s commitment to building a world-class executive team capable of scaling operations, strengthening its customers’ cybersecurity and cyber resilience, and advancing its leadership in the Microsoft security ecosystem.As a seasoned risk and cybersecurity executive with over 25 years’ experience, John Bruce joined as the company’s CISO to further strengthen defenses across the business. He has previously held CISO roles at Places for People Group and CGI as well as senior global partner and director positions at IBM, Lloyds Banking Group, and Royal Bank of Scotland Group.Chief Revenue Officer Mike LaPeters has 30 years’ experience in building and leading sales and marketing organizations and channels for security, storage and infrastructure software products. Prior to Quorum Cyber, Mike held a number of senior leadership roles, including CRO at both Huntress and Domotz, VP of Worldwide Sales for VeloBit, VP of North American Sales for AVG Technologies, and VP of Worldwide Sales for Winternals.Stacey Sweeney brings nearly 30 years of cybersecurity marketing leadership experience to the Chief Marketing Officer role. She has built high-performing teams to shape and revitalize brands. Her previous leadership roles span from emerging to mature companies, including Akamai, Quantum Xchange, SANS Institute, and General Dynamics.With more than two decades of senior leadership experience in the enterprise technology sector, Melissa Webb’s role as Vice President – Microsoft Partnership will drive and grow Quorum Cyber’s strategic partnership globally. Her previous positions include Global Alliance Executive for Microsoft Azure at Red Hat, Director of Business Development for Microsoft Azure, and Director of Global Strategic Alliance Marketing at VMware.About Quorum CyberFounded in Edinburgh in 2016, Quorum Cyber is one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity companies in North America and the UK, with over 400 customers on four continents. Its mission is to help good people win, and it does this by defending teams and organizations across the world and all industry sectors against the rising threat of cyber-attacks, enabling them to thrive in an increasingly hostile, unpredictable, and fast-changing digital landscape. Quorum Cyber is a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Security, a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), and the 2025 Microsoft Security MSSP of the Year. For more information, please visit www.quorumcyber.com or contact info@quorumcyber.com.###Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

