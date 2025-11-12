Hi-Tequity and Site Selection Group Join Forces

Site Selection Groupś Integrated Cost Analysis

Alliance Solves The Data Center Industry's Greatest Bottleneck: Building New AI Facilities

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- hi-tequity, a specialist in turnkey data center power and infrastructure for hyperscale and AI operators, and Site Selection Group , a premier real estate and economic development consulting firm, today announced a strategic alliance to eliminate the friction points that slow data center development. In an industry racing against the clock to meet explosive AI demand, this alliance is tackling the data center sector's most critical challenge: getting data center projects from concept to fully operational in record time.The data center industry faces an unprecedented crunch. AI workloads are driving demand to historic highs. Yet projects routinely stall due to fragmented processes, such as locating the correct site, navigating utility partnerships, securing economic incentives, and procuring scarce equipment. This alliance creates a seamless end-to-end solution that addresses all these pain points simultaneously.“We're creating a force multiplier for our clients,” said Ryne Friedman, Associate at hi-tequity. “The traditional approach requires juggling multiple vendors, each working in silos. By integrating Site Selection Group’s expertise with our equipment procurement from day one, we're collapsing timelines and eliminating costly delays when every month matters.”Michael Rareshide, Partner of the Data Center Practice at Site Selection Group, emphasized the alliance's unique competitive advantage rooted in deep industry experience. “We've been working with colocation operators, data center developers, utilities, and economic development groups for 15 years, building relationships that originated with our call center work and evolved as the data center market exploded. Combined with hi-tequity's ability to secure critical equipment in a constrained supply environment, we're delivering what the industry desperately needs: speed, certainty, and strategic advantage.”What This Means for Data Center OperatorsThe alliance delivers three game-changing capabilities that set it apart from traditional approaches:-Speed Without Compromise: By coordinating site selection and equipment procurement in parallel rather than sequentially, clients can shave months off project timelines, often reducing total delivery time by up to 75%. In an industry where first-to-market frequently determines success, this advantage is transformative.-Insider Access: Site Selection Group's deep utility and economic development relationships unlock prime locations and incentive packages before they become widely available. At the same time, hi-tequity's equipment networks ensure access to scarce, high-performance computing infrastructure essential for AI workloads.-Single-Source Accountability: From initial site analysis through equipment installation, clients work with a unified team that owns the entire process. This eliminates the finger-pointing and coordination headaches that plague multi-vendor projects, reducing risk and ensuring seamless execution.The alliance also addresses critical infrastructure concerns, including grid stability and power availability, by leveraging both firms' extensive utility partnerships to identify locations with robust electrical infrastructure capable of supporting demanding AI and high-performance computing requirements.The two companies are already collaborating on multiple AI data center projects across North America, with additional announcements expected.About Site Selection GroupSite Selection Group is a leading global provider of corporate location advisory, economic incentive, and real estate services, specializing in helping companies make strategic decisions about where to locate and expand their operations, with particular expertise in the data center industry.About hi-tequityFounded in 2024 by industry veterans, hi-tequity delivers rapid-deployment data center power and infrastructure solutions purpose-built for hyperscale and AI data centers. With a power-first approach and unmatched deployment speeds, hi-tequity enables builders to deliver next-generation facilities on time and at scale.###Source: BridgeView Marketing Data Center PR

