AI and Tax Preparation: Insights from Industry Professionals

APPLETON, WI, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As AI tools show up in tax prep (from ChatGPT to TikTok) many taxpayers are trying them. But tax professionals say they’re not replacing the pros. They’re creating more work.

According to new data from the National Association of Tax Professionals, one-third of tax pros report using AI for basic tasks, but many now spend extra time correcting misinformation clients bring in from online tools.

Tom O’Saben, EA, director of Tax Content and Government Relations at NATP, is available to comment on how tax pros are using AI for efficiency while applying human expertise to prevent costly errors.

About NATP: The National Association of Tax Professionals (NATP) is the largest association dedicated to equipping tax professionals with the resources, connections and education they need to provide the highest level of service to their clients. 23,000 members rely on NATP to deliver professional connections, content expertise and advocacy that provides them with the support they need to best serve their clients. The NATP headquarters is located in Appleton, WI. To learn more, visit www.natptax.com.

