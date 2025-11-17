JILL MARI EMBRY SELECTED AS TOP EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT CEO OF THE YEAR BY IAOTP

Jill Mari will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals annual awards gala

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jill Mari Embry , Founder & CEO, Balance Innovation Center, LLC, was recently selected as Top Executive Management CEO of the Year 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith more than 25 years of experience in the medical device industry, Jill Mari Embry has proven herself as a leader and innovator, bridging the gap between research and product development in highly regulated environments. She has built a distinguished career spanning Fortune 500 companies, early-stage startups, and high-growth ventures, consistently transforming complex ideas into practical, life-changing technologies.A dynamic, results-driven leader, Jill currently serves as Founder and CEO of Balance Innovation Center (BIC), a pioneering venture studio dedicated to empowering women and underrepresented groups in medical device product development. She also advises startups, guiding them through the complex transition from research to commercialization.Jill Mari Embry currently serves as Founder and CEO of Balance Innovation Center, LLC (2020–Present), where she leads initiatives that promote equity, innovation, and diversity in medical device development. She is also the Founder of Integrity Research and Development, LLC (2020–Present), partnering with companies to develop compliant medical devices while providing regulatory guidance and project management expertise. Prior to these roles, she worked as a Consultant with JME LLC Consulting and TechFlex Development (2016–2020), advising startups on engineering management, quality compliance, and product development strategies.Her areas of expertise include, but are not limited to, medical device development and regulatory compliance, biomedical engineering and biomechanics, quality management and risk assessment, strategic leadership and innovation management, as well as STEM mentorship and advocacy for diversity in the field.Under Jill's leadership, Balance Innovation Center is in the process of launching transformative projects such as the Overdose Response Application, designed to provide real-time data for first responders, government agencies, and families affected by addiction. She also champions initiatives like the balance training device and the LegUP STEM Program, which foster mentorship, hands-on learning, and equitable opportunities in STEM for underrepresented students. She is also in the development stages of creating an innovative IUD, and a device that would allow for at home pelvic exams.Before embarking on her professional journey, Jill completed her Master’s Degree work in Biomedical/Medical Engineering from The Ohio State University, studied Medicine at Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth, and completed a Bachelor of Science in Biology with a minor in Chemistry at DePaul University.Throughout her illustrious career, Jill Embry has received numerous awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year, Ms. Embry will be considered for the Empowered Woman of the Year award to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. Next December, she will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the magnificent Plaza Hotel in NYC for her selection as Top Executive Management CEO of the Year 2026.In addition to her successful career, Jill is actively engaged in mentorship, STEM education, and community service. She formerly served as a Board Member of the American Saddlebred Association of Arizona (ASAA) since 2013, and supported the nonprofit's mission to enrich the Saddlebred horse experience for members.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated, "Choosing Ms. Embry for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Jill is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at next year's gala."Looking back, Jill attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. Jill also is passionate about riding and showing her American Saddlebres and Tennessee Walking Horse. In the future, she hopes her work inspires the next generation of innovators, especially women and underrepresented minorities, helping to ensure that the future of medical technology is inclusive, equitable, and transformative.For more information, please visit: https://balanceinnovationcenter.com/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest and most prestigious top professionals from various industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You must be asked by the President or nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

