Oculus Eyecare Announces December Pop-Up Events Featuring MOSCOT and Anne et Valentin

SEATTLE , WA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oculus Eyecare, Seattle’s premier optometry practice and eyewear boutique, is pleased to announce two exclusive trunk show events this December, featuring renowned luxury eyewear brands MOSCOT and Anne et Valentin. The events will offer guests a unique opportunity for Seattle residents to explore the collections from each designer alongside Oculus Eyecare’s experienced and knowledgeable staff.

The first trunk show will be held on Saturday, December 6, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., showcasing MOSCOT, a New York City eyewear brand with over five generations of heritage. Known for its timeless design and unmistakable downtown style, MOSCOT blends heritage craftsmanship with contemporary flair. The brand’s eyewear captures the spirit of classic New York through refined lines and versatile colors that pair effortlessly with any look.

The following week, on Saturday, December 13, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oculus Eyecare will host a second trunk show highlighting Anne et Valentin, the iconic French brand celebrated for its playful, artistic approach to eyewear design. Characterized by graphic color blocking, bold geometric forms, and a sense of individuality, Anne et Valentin frames invite self-expression and creativity, aligning perfectly with Oculus Eyecare’s dedication to helping every patient “see and be seen” in a new way.

Both trunk shows will be held at Oculus Eyecare’s South Lake Union location on Denny Way, where attendees can enjoy a relaxed atmosphere and personalized attention from Oculus Eyecare’s eyewear specialists. The events reflect Oculus Eyecare’s ongoing commitment to blending exceptional clinical eye care with a curated selection of independent eyewear brands that embody craftsmanship, style, and authenticity.

In addition to the upcoming events, Oculus Eyecare has updated its hours of operation to better serve its patients and community. Oculus Eyecare will now be open Tuesday through Saturday, offering extended weekend availability for appointments and eyewear consultations. Oculus Eyecare will also open on select Mondays prior to major holidays, including the Mondays before Thanksgiving and Christmas, to accommodate seasonal schedules.

For more information about the upcoming MOSCOT and Anne et Valentin trunk shows or to schedule an appointment, visit oculuseyecareseattle.com or contact them directly.

