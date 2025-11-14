Clean Remedies Announces Limited-Time Black Friday and Cyber Monday Savings Event

Clean Remedies has a range of gummies infused with hemp-derived ingredients, including these Sleep & Soothe Gummies. Clean Remedies even has a variety of topical CBD products meant to help with aches and pains.

Clean Remedies will launch a week-long Black Friday/Cyber Monday savings event beginning November 24.

AVON, OH, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clean Remedies, a company known for their hemp-derived THC and CBD wellness products, will launch a week-long Black Friday/Cyber Monday savings event beginning November 24. This limited-time promotion offers customers an opportunity to explore the brand’s offerings at reduced prices for a limited time, with discounts available across the entire online store.

During the event, Clean Remedies will offer 25% off sitewide, along with 40% off all Subscribe & Save orders. As part of the seasonal promotion, customers who place Subscribe & Save orders over $50 will also receive a complimentary full-sized gift that varies by day.

The rotating gifts highlight a range of Clean Remedies’ products and will be included automatically with qualifying Subscribe & Save orders placed during the sale. On November 24, the full-sized gift will be Clean Remedies’ new Functional Mushroom Gummies. The gift on November 25 will be a 10-count package of Immunity Boost CBD Gummies. On November 26, customers will receive a 350mg Full-Spectrum CBD Tincture, followed by a Functional Mushroom Tincture on November 27. From November 28 through November 30, the gift will be Clean Remedies’ Joint and Muscle Relief Freeze. Lastly, on December 1, the gift will be a Broad-Spectrum Tincture & Gummies Sampler Pack.

Clean Remedies’ Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotion reflects the company’s continued commitment to accessibility within the hemp-derived wellness space. The brand aims to provide customers with thoughtfully crafted products, from naturally-flavored gummies with Delta 9 THC to a variety of THC-infused edible products. The company encourages customers to visit its website and in-person stores during this limited-time period to learn more about their sale and full range of products. All promotions will run for a limited time, from November 24 and ending on December 1.

For more information about Clean Remedies and the Black Friday/Cyber Monday savings event, visit https://cleanremedies.com.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Our products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. The content on this website is for informational purposes only and is not intended as a substitute for advice from your physician or other healthcare professional. Always consult with a qualified healthcare provider regarding any medical condition or health concerns.

