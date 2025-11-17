Preparation is key to responding to emergencies

Nov. 17, 2025

By Cynthia Vaquera

AUSTIN — Texas is a massive state with a gulf, mountains, deserts and forests, and expert hands are watching over every mile to help respond to emergencies.

Matthew Heinze, TxDOT’s emergency management coordinator and maintenance section support manager, works with TxDOT offices throughout the state, coordinating responses to crashes, floods, earthquakes, storms and other unexpected events.

“There's always some type of emergency in the state, at any given time, 24 hours a day, causing disruptions on our transportation system,” Heinze said.

Preparation is everything. Routes, protocols and resources are planned so that TxDOT crews can respond quickly, safely and effectively. Because every decision can save lives.

“We don't always know how many people's lives we have saved, but I know we've saved lives as an agency,” Heinze said.

Every response takes into account the current conditions on the ground and how decisions will affect crews and the communities they serve. When it comes to emergencies, every second counts and being prepared makes a difference.

“Drivers need to have their own plan, have supplies ready, have their vehicle fueled up and have an area where they know they can go that would be safe for them and their family,” Heinze said.

Adding an emergency plan to your family routine can help you stay calm and react quickly. But you don't have to wait for an emergency, you can also plan before hitting the road. You can check traffic, closures, and road conditions in real time by visiting drivetexas.org to stay informed and travel safely.

Road safety is a shared responsibility. From the crews in work zones to those who coordinate emergency responses, to every person behind the wheel, all of us in Texas are part of what keeps our state moving and safe.