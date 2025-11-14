Inside Scoop: Texas Transportation Commission November 2025

Nov. 14, 2025

By Laura Butterbrodt

AUSTIN – Here’s what the Texas Transportation Commission discussed and approved at its November meeting.

Public Transportation

The Commission approved more than $284.8 million for bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure that will help improve safety, mobility, access and quality of life for people across the state.

These federal Transportation Alternative funds will go toward 73 projects statewide that will build sidewalks, shared use paths, dedicated bicycle lanes and pedestrian bridges. They will also be used for the development of active transportation plans that will help communities plan for non-motorized connected networks.

More information on all the projects can be found at txdot.gov.

End the Streak

On Nov. 7, Texas marked 25 years since the last deathless day on its roads. Since Nov. 7, 2000, more than 91,000 people have died in traffic crashes. To commemorate the tragic loss, and to ask the public’s help to end this deadly streak, TxDOT held a candlelight ceremony in partnership with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) at the Texas State Capitol.

Acting Commission Chair Alvin New explained that ending the streak is possible – most fatal crashes are preventable. And there have been multiple days with only one fatality. However, even just one death is unacceptable.

To combat this deadly streak, TxDOT focuses on:

· Engineering: TxDOT currently has $60 billion of active construction projects across the state, with each project prioritizing safety in its design.

· Enforcement: In partnership with Texas DPS troopers, drivers who make unsafe driving decisions will be pulled over. For two weeks in November, troopers will hand out tip cards at traffic stops that encourage safe driving behaviors.

· Education: Safety initiatives including advertisements, social media posts and community engagement events remind drivers that making safe decisions such as driving safe speeds, wearing a seat belt, putting away distraction and getting a sober ride can mean the difference between life and death for themselves and for others.

· Innovation: Implementing new technology on Texas roads and in vehicles can help prevent crashes and improve safety.

If every driver remembers it is their personal responsibility to drive like a Texan: kind, courteous and safe, then together, we can end the streak.

Contracts

The commissioners awarded low-bid value amounts of $458 million for 48 highway improvement projects and $41 million for 23 routine maintenance projects.

Aviation

The Commission awarded $1.3 million in state and federal grant funding for capitol improvement projects at four county and municipal airports.

SH 288 Buyback Update

TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams provided an update just over one year after TxDOT “bought out” the SH 288 Comprehensive Development Agreement. Williams reported the $1.7 billion payment used to buy back the contract has been repaid in full and returned to the State Highway Fund.

Since October 2024, toll rates have reduced by nearly half on the Harris County portion of the highway. In addition, TxDOT has already begun developing additional free, general purpose lanes for SH 288.

Williams explained that this financial opportunity was unique and unprecedented based on the original contract, and the achievement of the buyback has been a win for both SH 288 drivers and taxpayers.

Honoring Fallen Workers

The Houston District planted 25 trees in honor of fallen workers, Commissioner Steven Alvis highlighted. Last month, the trees were planted as a symbol of remembrance for the 24 TxDOT workers killed in Houston area work zones since 1951, and to raise awareness for the importance of driving safe in work zones.