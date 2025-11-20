Maintaining roads and keeping workers safe is a constant effort

Nov. 19, 2025

By Cynthia Vaquera

AUSTIN — Keeping roads in good condition takes more than just equipment, cones and asphalt. It requires planning, commitment and leaders like Kevin Lenox, TxDOT maintenance supervisor in Burnet.

“From day to day the maintenance office is just a roller coaster, sometimes,” Lenox said. “You might have a plan and there might be a wreck out there(and) we have to shut down what we’re doing, and go out there and help out law enforcement.”

From crashes to unexpected emergencies, Lenox and his team must be ready for anything.

“I've actually even had a plane crash on a US highway, a couple of years ago, so you never know what might occur,” Lenox said.

That level of preparedness is not a coincidence. His experience as a Marine taught him how to act under pressure.

“Once that hits and the stress kind of settles in, there's things going on everywhere and that's where your leadership comes into play,” he said.

For that reason, Lenox spends hours analyzing data, planning and training. Because one careless mistake can be a real threat.

Lenox has witnessed a traffic cone fly from a moving 18-wheeler and strike a worker directly on the hard hat.

“I don't think a lot of people realize how much those cones weigh,” he said. “If one hits you, it's probably going to — at the very least — knock you unconscious.”

Every day, he emphasizes protecting his team and fostering a culture of teamwork and safety from the first moment of every day.

“As a supervisor, my biggest fear is that I don't want to have those major horrific injuries or even a fatality. It’s not something that I ever want to experience” Lenox said. “We are really the first line of defense for each other. That's what keeps us coming home every day.”

Drivers can help keep workers like Lenox safe by always move over or slowing down by 20 mph when they see crews or vehicles with flashing lights on the side of the road.

Nov. 17-21 is Crash Responder Safety Week, and TxDOT is asking all drivers to help make sure all roadside workers get home safe.