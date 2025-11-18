Bierman Autism Centers Brings 'Sensory Santa' to Families Nationwide

Family smiling with Santa during a Sensory Santa event, complete with festive antlers and cozy holiday cheer. A family celebrates Sensory Santa with smiles, snuggles, and a tablet used for communication support.

A calm, inclusive holiday experience designed with children’s sensory needs in mind

Sensory Santa gives every child the chance to experience that magical moment of meeting Santa, smiling for photos, and celebrating the holidays in a setting built just for them.” — Elizabeth Henry, MS, BCBA, COBA, EVP of Services

NEEDHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The magic of the holidays is coming to life in a way that every child can enjoy. Bierman Autism Centers is hosting Sensory Santa, a series of free, sensory-friendly holiday celebrations across multiple states this December, designed especially for children ages 2–9 with autism and other developmental needs.Families are invited to skip the crowds and chaos of traditional mall visits and enjoy a peaceful, joy-filled morning complete with Santa photos, winter crafts, and festive activities that celebrate the season inclusively and welcome families of all backgrounds and traditions.What Families Can Expect- Unhurried Santa Visits: Families can meet Santa in a calm, supported setting, with time to adjust and engage.- Free Photos: Complimentary photos so families can capture the memory.- Holiday Activities: Winter-themed games and crafts to support communication, motor skills, and confidence through play.- Designated Quiet Space: A low-stimulation room available at all times for kids who need a sensory break.All events are free. Capacity is limited to protect the sensory environment. RSVP today at biermanautism.com/events “Our goal is to make the holidays joyful and stress-free for families who often miss out on typical seasonal traditions,” said Elizabeth Henry, MS, BCBA, COBA, EVP of Services at Bierman Autism Centers. “Sensory Santa gives every child the chance to experience that magical moment of meeting Santa, smiling for photos, and celebrating the holidays in a setting built just for them.”Event Dates & LocationsArizonaScottsdale | Saturday, Dec. 13 | 10 am – 12 pmIndianaAvon | Saturday, Dec. 6 | 10 am – 12 pmMassachusetts:Bedford & Needham | Saturday, Dec. 6 | 10 am – 12 pmNew Jersey:Ramsey | Saturday, Dec. 6 | 10 am – 12 pmBerkeley Heights & Eatontown | Saturday, Dec. 13 | 10 am – 12 pmNorth Carolina:Cary | Saturday, Dec. 13 | 10 am – 12 pmOhio:Gahanna | Saturday, Dec. 6 | 10 am – 12 pmFor many children, traditional holiday spaces are overloaded with sensory triggers. The result is often a missed milestone, a rushed snapshot, or a stressful scene that leaves everyone feeling defeated.“Our teams build these events the way we build our centers: from the child’s perspective first,” Henry added. “If a kid needs to sit on the floor and high-five Santa instead of sitting next to him, that is a win.”Why Bierman Sensory Events Are Different-Run by clinical teams. Sensory Santa events are run by Board Certified Behavior Analysts and experienced clinicians who understand sensory profiles, transitions, and communication needs.-Environment-first design. No blasting music. No strobe-style lighting. Smaller groups, visual supports, clear routines, and flexible pacing.-Support in real time. Clinical staff and Behavior Technicians are on site to help families navigate tough moments, offer strategies, and celebrate small wins that might not be visible in a typical photo line.-More than a photo-op. Activities are intentionally structured to encourage joint attention, turn-taking, making choices, and using communication systems, while still feeling like pure holiday fun.FAQ: Sensory Santa At A GlanceWho can attend?Families of children with autism, developmental differences, or sensory needs are welcome, along with siblings, caregivers, and extended family. We welcome families of all backgrounds and traditions to join us. Each event includes a mix of winter and festive activities so every child can take part in the way that feels comfortable for them.Is there a cost?No. Sensory Santa is a free community event.How do we RSVP?Visit biermanautism.com/events and select your nearest center.Will photos be provided?Yes. Families receive free photos taken in a calm, flexible setting.Ready to ConnectFamilies & Referring Partners:Call (888) 795-9465 or email start@biermanautism.com to learn more, schedule a tour, or discuss services.Job Seekers & Future Clinicians:Explore roles in clinical care, operations, and support at biermancareers.com About Bierman Autism CentersBierman Autism Centers is a trusted leader in autism care, dedicated to helping children with autism grow, play, and thrive. Since 2006, Bierman has been transforming lives through play-based, individualized ABA therapy, empowering children to build essential skills like self-advocacy, communication, and independence.Bierman’s approach combines evidence-based practices with the joy of play, creating an engaging environment where children are excited to learn and grow. With a dual focus on delivering exceptional outcomes for children and developing great clinicians and teachers, Bierman raises the bar on clinical excellence. Inspired by the teaching hospital model, Bierman emphasizes mentorship, training, and collaboration to ensure every child—and every team member—reaches their full potential.Bierman offers comprehensive services, including ABA therapy, Speech and Occupational Therapies, and Diagnostic Evaluations, all tailored to meet each child’s unique needs. By fostering a culture of continuous learning and individualized care, Bierman helps children make meaningful progress while providing families with compassionate support throughout their journey.With over 300 successful graduations and centers in Arizona, Indiana, Massachusetts, North Carolina, New Jersey, Ohio, and Rhode Island, Bierman Autism Centers continues to set the standard in autism care. To learn more about Bierman’s approach and how it is creating progress and possibilitiesfor children, families, and clinicians, visit www.biermanautism.com

