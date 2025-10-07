Bierman Autism Centers Hosts Free Sensory-Friendly Trunk-or-Treat Events Nationwide This October

A Bierman family enjoys the Halloween fun as a child and staff dressed as Woody share a laugh during Trunk-or-Treat. Local police officers hand out candy to children in costume at Bierman Autism Centers’ sensory-friendly Trunk-or-Treat.

Inclusive Halloween Celebrations Designed for Kids with Autism and Their Families

By creating calm, inclusive spaces, we give families the chance to celebrate together while giving kids the freedom to just be kids.” — Elizabeth Henry, MS, BCBA, COBA, EVP of Services

NEEDHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This October, Bierman Autism Centers will bring its beloved sensory-friendly Trunk-or-Treat events to families across the country. With celebrations planned in New Jersey, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Ohio, and Arizona, these free community gatherings are designed for children with autism and developmental needs, offering a safe and joyful way to experience the magic of Halloween.Each event features trick-or-treating stations, games, crafts, and costumes, all set in a supportive environment tailored to reduce sensory overwhelm. Children ages 2–9, along with their siblings, friends, and caregivers, are invited to attend.“Halloween should be about joy and imagination, not stress or sensory overload,” said Elizabeth Henry, MS, BCBA, COBA, EVP of Services at Bierman Autism Centers. “By creating calm, inclusive spaces, we give families the chance to celebrate together while giving kids the freedom to just be kids.”National Event LocationsArizona: Tempe (Oct. 25)Massachusetts: Bedford (Oct. 18), Needham (Oct. 25), Randolph (Oct. 25)New Jersey: Berkeley Heights (Oct. 18), Ramsey (Oct. 18), Princeton (Oct. 25)North Carolina: Cary (Oct. 25)Ohio: Gahanna (Oct. 25)Admission is free, but capacity is capped. Families can reserve tickets at biermanautism.com/events Why Bierman Events Are DifferentSensory-Aware Spaces: No flashing lights or loud noises. Every venue includes wide-open layouts and quiet rooms to ensure kids can explore comfortably at their own pace.Learning Disguised as Fun: Every station is thoughtfully designed to promote communication, turn-taking, and motor skills that are key developmental goals for children with autism.Family-First Support: Board Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs) and Behavior Technicians are on-site to answer questions, share support strategies, and celebrate small wins with families.Whether you're a long-time Bierman family or new to the world of autism-friendly events, these Trunk-or-Treats offer the perfect opportunity to play, connect, and celebrate Halloween in a way that truly fits your child.FAQ: What Is a Sensory-Friendly Halloween Event?A sensory-friendly Halloween event is designed for children with autism and sensory processing challenges. These events minimize common triggers like loud music, flashing lights, and crowded spaces, replacing them with structured activities, quiet areas, and playful learning experiences.Ready to ConnectFamilies & referring clinicians: Call (888) 795-9465 or email start@biermanautism.com to speak with an intake specialist or schedule a tour.Job seekers & future clinicians: Explore open roles at biermancareers.com About Bierman Autism CentersBierman Autism Centers is a trusted leader in autism care, dedicated to helping children with autism grow, play, and thrive. Since 2006, Bierman has been transforming lives through play-based, individualized ABA therapy, empowering children to build essential skills like self-advocacy, communication, and independence.Bierman’s approach combines evidence-based practices with the joy of play, creating an engaging environment where children are excited to learn and grow. With a dual focus on delivering exceptional outcomes for children and developing great clinicians and teachers, Bierman raises the bar on clinical excellence. Inspired by the teaching hospital model, Bierman emphasizes mentorship, training, and collaboration to ensure every child—and every team member—reaches their full potential.Bierman offers comprehensive services, including ABA therapy, Speech and Occupational Therapies, and Diagnostic Evaluations, all tailored to meet each child’s unique needs. By fostering a culture of continuous learning and individualized care, Bierman helps children make meaningful progress while providing families with compassionate support throughout their journey.With over 300 successful graduations and centers in Arizona, Indiana, Massachusetts, North Carolina, New Jersey, Ohio, and Rhode Island, Bierman Autism Centers continues to set the standard in autism care. To learn more about Bierman’s approach and how it is creating progress and possibilitiesfor children, families, and clinicians, visit www.biermanautism.com

