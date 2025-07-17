Big Wheels & Barnyard Fun: Bierman Autism Centers Host Sensory-Friendly Events Coast-to-Coast

A cheerful mom helps her young son explore a chrome bell on a fire truck—lights off, sirens silent—during Bierman Autism Centers’ free, sensory-friendly Touch-a-Truck Day, part of the the company's inclusive summer event series. A joyful moment at Bierman Autism Centers’ Barnyard Bash: a young attendee giggles while greeting a NEADS service dog, illustrating the calm, inclusive atmosphere of the sensory-friendly summer series.

Bierman Autism Centers offers free sensory-friendly events, barnyard bashes & touch-a-truck days in NJ, MA, RI & IN this Aug for kids with autism 2-9.

NEEDHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This August, families from New Jersey to Indiana can ditch the noise of traditional fairs for experiences built with their children in mind. Bierman Autism Centers is rolling out a free series of end-of-summer bashes, barnyard parties, and touch-a-truck adventures, each crafted for children with autism ages 2–9 (siblings & friends welcome!) and packed with playful learning moments.“Play is where progress begins,” said Dr. Chrissy Barosky, BCBA-D, Chief Clinical Officer. “By pairing low-sensory fun with our clinical expertise, we’re giving families spaces to connect and kids opportunities to practice skills that last long after the day is done.”HOW TO JOIN THE FUNINDIANA | Touch-a-Truck AdventureSat., Aug 16: Fort WayneQuiet-engine fleet, Ready-Set-Play zone, cool-treat cart, and room to roam.INDIANA | End of Summer BashSat., August 16: WestfieldInflatable games, ring-toss, face painting, balloon art, sweet treats, and a quiet zone.MASSACHUSETTS | Barnyard BashSat., Aug 9: RandolphSun., Aug 17: Bedford & NeedhamGentle goat & bunny encounters, farm-fresh crafts, and sweet treats. Bedford & Needham have a special service-dog hour with NEADS World Class Service Dogs.NEW JERSEY | End-of-Summer BashesSat., Aug 2: Princeton & RamseySat., Aug 9: EatontownInflatable games, face painting, balloon art, sweet treats, and a quiet zone.RHODE ISLAND | Touch-a-Truck AdventureSat., Aug 16: WarwickFire engine, police cruiser, and construction rigs, outdoor game alley, snack stop, calm-down corner.Admission is free, but capacity is capped. Families can reserve tickets at biermanautism.com/events WHAT MAKES A “BIERMAN BUILT” EVENT DIFFERENT?Sensory-Aware Spaces: No blaring sirens or flashing lights; each venue includes quiet areas and wide-open layouts.Learning Disguised as Fun: Every game, craft, or truck doubles as a natural-environment teaching moment for communication, turn-taking, and motor skills.Family-First Support: Board-Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs) and Behavior Technicians are on-site to share caregiver tips and answer questions.Whether you’re a long-time Bierman family or just testing the waters of autism-friendly outings, these events turn big experiences into kid-size care, creating progress and possibilitiesone smile at a time.Ready to ConnectFamilies & referring clinicians: Call (888) 795-9465 or email start@biermanautism.com to speak to an intake specialist, ask questions, or schedule a tour.Job-seekers & prospective clinicians: Explore openings at biermanautism.com/careers About Bierman Autism CentersBierman Autism Centers is a trusted leader in autism care, dedicated to helping children with autism grow, play, and thrive. Since 2006, Bierman has been transforming lives through play-based, individualized ABA therapy, empowering children to build essential skills like self-advocacy, communication, and independence.Bierman’s approach combines evidence-based practices with the joy of play, creating an engaging environment where children are excited to learn and grow. With a dual focus on delivering exceptional outcomes for children and developing great clinicians and teachers, Bierman raises the bar on clinical excellence. Inspired by the teaching hospital model, Bierman emphasizes mentorship, training, and collaboration to ensure every child—and every team member—reaches their full potential.Bierman offers comprehensive services, including ABA therapy, Speech and Occupational Therapies, and Diagnostic Evaluations, all tailored to meet each child’s unique needs. By fostering a culture of continuous learning and individualized care, Bierman helps children make meaningful progress while providing families with compassionate support throughout their journey.With over 300 successful graduations and centers in Arizona, Indiana, Massachusetts, North Carolina, New Jersey, Ohio, and Rhode Island, Bierman Autism Centers continues to set the standard in autism care. To learn more about Bierman’s approach and how it is creating progress and possibilitiesfor children, families, and clinicians, visit www.biermanautism.com

