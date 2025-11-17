MPD Makes Arrest in Adams Morgan Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in a robbery that occurred in the Adams Morgan neighborhood.

On Saturday, November 15, 2025, at approximately 7:39 p.m. the suspect approached the victim in the 2400 block of 18th Street, Northwest. The suspect assaulted the victim and forcibly removed the victim’s backpack. The suspect then fled the scene with the stolen property.

Responding officers located the suspect a short distance from the robbery location and placed him under arrest. 36-year-old Kantu Graham, of no fixed address, was charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).

CCN: 25174035

